Amazon kills Glow kid-focused video calling device after a year

Amazon has apparently axed its Glow kid-focused video calling device after just a year on the market.

As reported by Bloomberg, Amazon is discontinuing its strange new video calling device, the Glow, due to poor sales and changing customer behaviour.

The Amazon Glow was launched around this time last year to a pandemic-stricken world. Its combination of a video calling set-up and a desktop projector, which beamed games and puzzles onto a 19-inch mat, made for an interesting remote interaction tool for families.

With the world opening back up, however, the market for such a niche device has clearly evaporated. While there’s no way to establish how many Glow units Amazon shifted, it’s evidently quite low. According to the report, it only had about 500 Amazon reviews, which is extremely low for such an official Amazon device.

While there’s been no official announcement on the Amazon Glow’s future, it’s telling that the device is already unavailable to buy from the Amazon website following a massive 55% discount. Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson supplied the following statement:

“At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments. We will be sharing updates and guidance with Glow customers soon.”

Amazon held its annual product launch event on September 28, with a new Kindle Scribe, fresh Echo Dot products, a new Echo Studio smart speaker, the Halo Rise sleep tracker and more. There was no word on a new Glow.

