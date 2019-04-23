Would you give Amazon the key to your garage to keep packages safe?

Amazon wants you to give the company’s delivery drivers the key to your garage. The e-commerce giant has made a Key for Garage kit available for Prime members who don’t want to leave their deliveries unattended.

Eligible members can snap up the myQ Smart Garage Hub from Chamberlain, which allows them to opt in for the new Prime-based service. It’s also possible to pair with an Amazon Cloud Cam in the garage, which homeowners can use to watch the delivery happening in real time or receive a video receipt when the package has been dropped off.

It’s all controlled by the Amazon delivery driver’s app. They scan the packages, tap to open the door, drop the package inside, and then close it.

The kit will only work with Amazon deliveries, so if you regularly purchase from multiple online sources, you’ll still need to worry about them sitting in the sun/rain all day while at work, or out of town. Amazon’s thinking likely plays into this, hoping to convince customers that buying pretty much everything from Amazon is the best way to offset weather damage or theft from the doorstep.

The Key for Garage service expands upon existing Key-branded tools that enables customers to give drivers access to their home or the boot of their car. For a limited time the firm is offering 37.5% off the Key for Garage bundle, which includes the Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and the myQ Smart Garage Hub which costs $124.99. It’s also possible to buy the hub on its own for just $49.99. It’s only available in the US right now.

Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon, said: “We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available. Today, we are thrilled to open Key by Amazon to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages. With this new option, members can truly unlock the convenience of the Amazon experience.”

Would you be up for allowing Amazon access to your home to ensure packages remain secure?