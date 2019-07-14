Amazon just slashed the Fire TV Stick’s price in half – Grab it while you can

You can pick up Amazon’s stellar Fire TV streaming stick for £20 thanks to this fantastic Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal went live on Sunday and is set to run until the end of Amazon Prime Day 2019 on Tuesday. It marks a whopping 50% discount on the Fire Stick’s regular £39.99 RRP making it a better time than ever to pick up one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite streaming solutions.

The Fire TV is an ideal way to make any TV or monitor smart. Once plugged into an HDMI port and connected to the internet it lets you stream content on from Amazon Prime Video. Unlike many other stream sticks it also comes with a dedicated remote, making it quick and easy to find what you want to watch and play and pause content without having to go through a smartphone app.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you it also has Amazon Alexa and support for numerous third party streaming apps, like Shudder and ESPN. The combination of factors let the Fire TV Stick score an impressive 4.5/5 in our review. As we noted in our Fire TV Stick review:

“The Alexa voice commands are a great way to navigate, and the extra speed from the new processor and improved Wi-Fi makes using the Fire TV Stick a breeze.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals

“You can stream from Amazon Video, as well as Netflix and the full roster of the UK’s catch-up services, for example BBC’s iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. There are plenty more apps besides just video ones, including Prime Music and Spotify, plus access to Amazon’s growing games library.”

The Prime Day deal makes it an even sweeter package and we’d thoroughly recommend grabbing a Fire Stick while stocks last.

Prime Day is a yearly sales festival run by Amazon. The deals bonanza starts on Monday and ends at midnight on Tuesday. We’re expecting yet more cracking discounts to appear over the next few days. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub for our picks of the latest and greatest live deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More