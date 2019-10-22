Amazon just hinted at some of the products it could be discounting this Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday 2019, Amazon UK has dropped a few hints at what to expect from this year’s discounts bonanza.

The UK arm of the retail giant has revealed “some of the best-selling items” from Black Friday 2018 and, since they did so well for Amazon last year, we imagine that at least some of them will be treated to big price reductions this Black Friday too.

Here are the some of the best-sellers in the tech section over Black Friday 2018:

Nintendo Switch

Various Hive thermostats

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote

TP-Link smart plug

Instant Pot pressure cooker

That’s quite a spread, but if there’s anything on that list that you’ve been thinking about purchasing, we’d recommend waiting a few weeks before you pounce.

Like a bottle of Radox shower gel, there are some things that you should never pay full price for. Amazon’s own fleet of Echo-, Fire- and Kindle-branded items fall into this bracket.

The company always heavily discounts its own product ranges for Black Friday and Prime Day (which has now come and gone), and you’d seriously regret paying full price for them at another time of the year.

“In the first eight hours of Black Friday 2018 (from midnight to 8am), customers in the UK were shopping at record levels, ordering more than 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty products during this time,” Amazon says.

According to the firm, on actual Black Friday − the event usually goes on for four days − Amazon UK customers took advantage of nearly £40 million in discounts.

Some of Amazon UK’s other Black Friday 2018 best sellers included:

Vera Wang Princess

Various Jimmy Choo fragrances

Amazon Beauty advent calendar

Joop Homme

Lego Marvel Avengers The Hulkbuster Smash-Up

Hasbro Gaming Connect4 Game

