Amazon is screwing football fans before first Premier League streams

Amazon Prime has the rights to screen its first Premier League games, on Boxing Day, but fans are already in uproar time and day changes for fixtures.

The company has shifted the Leicester vs Liverpool game to an 8pm evening kick-off, incurring the ire of supporters hoping to travel to the game. The company has also moved the Wolves vs Manchester City game to the following day, upsetting Christmas plans for fans of those clubs too.

Spirit Of Shankly, the Liverpool FC supporters union, called the decision was “disdainful” towards fans, offering them “zero-consideration”, mainly due to the lack of local and national public transport on December 26.

In a statement reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for SoS said: “There is no national train service running on this day and local public transport is likely to be severely reduced – if operating at all by the time of the game finishing. Both sets of supporters will encounter difficulty getting to and from the stadium.

“A consequence of such a disdainful, zero-consideration change means LFC’s following fixture, at home to Wolves, is also to be moved to Sunday 29 December, again with inconvenience and negative implications for fans and workers.”

The switch made at the behest of Amazon will probably help the firm obtain the largest audience figures for their first day of streaming Premier League football. The streaming company has the rights to stream all games being played on that day, with fixtures kicking off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Amazon has the rights to screen 20 games in total, over the course of three days over the Christmas period. While many were happy to see Amazon get some games, given a Prime subscription is held by many people already, meaning users won’t need an additional Sky or BT subscription to watch top flight football. However, for those without a subscription, it’s yet another thing to pay for in order to have access to football.

