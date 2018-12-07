Amazon Go expansion plans will see airport snacks fly off the shelves

We’ve all been there… your plane is boarding but you’re desperate for a drink and a bite so you don’t have to stomach airplane food. However, the lines at the vendors are often so long, you decide the ensuing sprint to the gate isn’t worth it and you end up snacking on dry salty pretzels and a thimble-sized can of Diet Coke.

Amazon is hoping to change all that by making your airport refuelling sessions as simple as grabbing the item you want and walking away. The e-commerce giant is reportedly looking to bring its checkout-free Amazon Go stores to airports in the US.

A Reuters report says the hassle-free stores is looking to add to its seven downtown locations by targeting ‘top U.S. airports’ the reports said. The report claims Amazon has already met with officials at San Jose International Airport and spoken of a Go store as “one of many possibilities we can discuss.”

Meanwhile, an email from a tech advisor for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) also contacted a ‘concessions official’ to say: “The lead for Amazon Go requested a meeting. Interested?” The official replied “Yes. Thanks!” according to the report on Friday.

Due to the sheer volume of foot traffic, Amazon may be eyeing the airport expansion as a way to build up the Amazon Go brand and get consumers au fait with the technology. The stores are also perfectly suited to the airport environment due to the scenario explained above.

The stores simply require shoppers to scan their Amazon Go app when they enter the store. Precise location sensors others on the shelves themselves ensure items are added to a digital cart. Then the user just leaves the store and their Amazon account is charged for the purchases.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters “Think about how you can expose your brand. “You’ll be able to build broad awareness just being in a dozen of the best airports.”

Amazon is yet to comment on the report.

Would you like to see Amazon have a presence at an airport near you? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.