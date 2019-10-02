Amazon wants to bring cashierless tech to cinemas, stadiums and airports

Amazon wants to take human interaction out of more and more shopping experiences using Amazon Go tech, according to a report by CNBC.

Amazon is in talks to push the cashierless tech used in its Amazon Go stores into a wider variety of retailers, including cinemas, stadiums and airport shops by the first quarter of 2020. The company hopes to have hundreds of non-Go stores running on Amazon cashierless tech by the end of next year.

Amazon currently has 16 of its own Amazon Go stores in the US planted across Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle, the first store having opened at the beginning of last year. In these locations, customers are invited to step inside, scan their phones, pick up products and leave without ever visiting a cashier or speaking to another human being.

According to CNBC, Amazon is keen to bring the seamless experience to a wider range of retailers and stores to speed up transactions for customers and businesses alike.

“The company has been in talks to bring Go equipment into OTG’s CIBO Express stores at airports and Cineworld’s Regal theaters, one of the people said. Another person said Amazon is looking at concession stands in baseball stadiums”, reported CNBC yesterday.

The company hopes to either grab a percentage of the cash from each sale made through Go tech or to charge retailers up front and then ask for a monthly fee to run the cashierless equipment, according to the report. Either way, if Amazon hits its end of 2020 goal, this move could turn a huge profit for the major tech company.

It is not yet clear whether Amazon will require users to log into its own app to us the new cashierless stores or whether companies will build their own apps to support transactions.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Amazon’s Go expansion plans. Last December, Reuters reported that the company had been looking into bringing the checkout-free experience to airports but Amazon has yet to actually move into the sector.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …