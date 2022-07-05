Amazon Freevee comes to Android TV OS devices in the UK

The Amazon Freevee app is now available for Android TV OS devices in the UK.

After a successful UK launch in September under the IMDb TV name, the service rebranded to Amazon Freevee back in April. Amazon has now announced that the Amazon Freevee app is available across a range of Google TV and Android TV OS devices from the likes of Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, and TCL.

Amazon has also confirmed that Android mobile devices will gain access to the app later in July.

Amazon Freevee was formerly available on Fire TV and Fire Tablets, as well as within the Prime Video app that’s accessible through countless smart devices.

The online giant’s ad-supported video on demand service provides a rotating list of popular movies and television series, including the likes of Les Misérables, The Voices, Person of Interest and The Closer. It’s also increasingly playing host to original TV series such as Bosch: Legacy, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, and (on August 19) new comedy series Sprung.

What’s more, on July 15, Amazon Freevee will play host to its first ever original film, Love Accidentally.

Amazon Freevee’s expansion comes at a time when streaming service saturation and the cost of living crisis pose a genuine threat to the also-rans of the industry. Even Netflix has hit a subscriber wall, with reports that it’s looking into an ad-funded tier to get those subscribers signing up again.

As already mentioned, Amazon Freevee employs is own ad-funded free-to-watch model, so it’s not hard to see why it’s currently bucking the trend and thriving.