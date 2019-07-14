Amazon slashes and burns Fire TV Stick prices with Prime Day deals and bundles

Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for Prime Day 2019, as well as bundling its Fire TV Stick 4K with a Fire TV Recast DVR and an HD antenna, as part of a big money-saving deal.

First up is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote offer, a straightforward deal which simply sees you saving $25 on the usual retail price of $49.99.

This smart TV dongle plugs into an existing TV’s HDMI port and connects to your router via WiFi, for streamlined access to the Amazon Prime library of on-demand content – enjoy top-rated shows like The Man In The High Castle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Grand Tour in scintillating 4K Ultra HD resolution and use Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to help you search for new content.

The second deal is a bundle which sees you getting the same Fire TV Stick 4K with Fire TV Recast DVR and an HD antenna, which will let you watch and record live TV from the likes of ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and PBS over Wi-Fi anywhere in the home.

Normally, picking up all these things together would set you back something in the region of $300-$350, depending on whether you opted for a two-tuner, 500GB Fire TV Recast PVR, or the bigger, more expensive quad-tuner, 1TB Fire TV Recast, but during Prime Day 2019, Amazon’s knocking $125 off of the standard price.

Alternatively, you can pick up either Fire TV Recast – priced at $229.99 and $279.99 respectively – with a $100 discount on its own, if you already have an HD antenna and/or Fire TV Stick 4K.

However you’re wired for a smart TV set up, Amazon’s made it that much easier for you to get connected this Prime Day – which runs from Monday, July 15, until the end of Tuesday, July 16.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

