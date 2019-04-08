Amazon Fire TV Stick Deal: Stream Netflix and more for just £24.99

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which can be used to add Netflix functionality and more to your TV, can now be bought for as little as £24.99 as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Until April 15th, you can save across a whole range of items in Amazon’s Spring Sale. If you’re after a cheeky, low-cost deal to add some retail therapy to your week, then you won’t find a better offer than the £15 discount available right now on the Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Deal Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player For a limited time only, you can bag yourself Amazon's incredible streaming device, the Fire TV Stick, for the low price of just £24.99 – saving you £15 and getting you access to a whole world of content.

If your TV doesn’t come with access to streaming services from the get-go, the Fire TV Stick is just what you need to open up a whole new world of content. Simply plug the device into a HDMI port, run through the initial setup process and you’ll be streaming TV shows and movies before you know it.

With access to Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and more, you’ll be able to keep up with the hottest shows that everyone’s talking about around the office. One of the Fire Stick’s best features is its use of Amazon’s Alexa AI, giving you easy access to the content you need by simply using your voice. All you have to do is speak into the Fire TV Stick remote and Alexa will take care of the rest.

In our 9/10 review for the Fire TV Stick, writer Verity Burns explained: “The Alexa voice commands are a great way to navigate, and the extra speed from the new processor and improved Wi-Fi makes using the Fire TV Stick a breeze.”

At such a low price, it’d take some serious effort to argue against picking up a Fire TV Stick in the sale. With the deal only available while stocks last, don’t let this incredible deal pass you by.

