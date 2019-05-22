Opening you up to a library of entertainment, take all your streaming needs from your laptop to your TV with one quick fix. With a touch of those glamorous smart home technologies, you can now buy the Fire TV Stick with an Alexa Voice Remote for just £29.99, down from £39.99. But be quick, because this cheaper price point won’t be forever.

Every self-confessed bingeing professional’s dream is to have all its favourite streaming services in one place. Well, with the Fire TV Stick you can, and you needn’t fork out the big money on a fancy schmancy smart TV either. For just £29.99, ask Alexa to continue streaming your current must-watch series, simply by plugging the Fire Stick into your HDTV.

With the option for an Ethernet adaptor, the ability to plug into the wall or directly into your TV and connect to the wireless, you’re just a few simple steps from a pretty dreamy set-up. Offering a 1080p playback and Dolby Audio, fly through the likes of Amazon Prime (of course), Netflix, and BBC iPlayer, as well as being able to skim through the news and the latest trending content on YouTube. With a Quad-core 1.3 Hz processor, the Fire TV Stick really does compliment all your bingeing needs.

Add the Alexa Voice Control Remote to the mix and you barely have to lift a finger as you settle down for a movie marathon. With Alexa’s assistance, you can even link up your Fire TV Stick to any other smart home devices you’ve got hanging around. Link up to the likes of Hive and Philips Hue, and you can be the mad person asking your TV to turn on the lights, or check up on baby cam.

The added bonus is the Fire TV Stick is about the size of a USB Memory Stick. This means it has great portability. Planning to go over to your friend’s house? If they’ve got a HDTV and a WiFi connection, you can take your Fire TV Stick with you and continue right where you left off.

Now with 25% off, save yourself a tenner and complete the circuit with the Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Control Remote bundle.

