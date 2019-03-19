An Amazon Fire TV Stick for just £19.99 is today’s absolute bargain buy

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the cheapest way to add smart functionality to your TV – and it’s gotten even cheaper today thanks to Amazon’s one-day sale that takes it down to half price.

If you want access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and all the other catch up services you can think of, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the simplest ways.

As a Prime exclusive discount, you can save £15 off the usual £39.99 price. But, for today only, you can also stack Amazon’s £5 discount when using its BIGTHANKS promotional code. That means you can add smart functionality to your telly for a bargain £19.99.

We were big fans of the upgraded Fire TV Stick in our review, where we gave it 9/10 Recommended. One of the big upgrades was the addition of Alexa support through its voice remote. This lets you not only control the Fire TV Stick – letting you give commands like “open Prime Video” – but you can also use all of Alexa’s skills. So you can use the voice remote to control everything from your smart heating to your lighting making it a control point for your entire home.

Our review said: “Alexa’s talents don’t stop there though. You can also ask her about the weather, sports scores, check in on the news, create a shopping list or get her to set a timer. New functionality also means you can ask her to fast forward or rewind during Amazon shows, which is seamlessly done. The language you can use to control her is also pretty flexible too. She’ll respond to “fast forward five minutes” in the same way she does “skip ahead five minutes”, which makes using the Fire TV Stick feel much more intuitive and natural than previous voice control systems.”

The Fire TV Stick is also a discreet way to upgrade your TV, too. It’s a simple stick with a HDMI connection you attach to your TV, so you don’t need to have another set top box below your TV. It takes very little time to get yourself up and running with a raft of apps and streaming services.

Our review concluded: “The new Amazon Fire Stick doesn’t do anything revolutionary in the media streaming space, but it does make a good product even better. And at £40, it’s only £5 more expensive than the original was.

The Alexa voice commands are a great way to navigate, and the extra speed from the new processor and improved Wi-Fi makes using the Fire TV Stick a breeze.”

Considering you can pick one up for half price today, that’s a bargain you don’t want to miss.

