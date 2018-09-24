Amazon Fire TV Recast: The new cord cutting DVR explained

What is Amazon’s new Fire TV Recast box and why should you care? Here’s what you really need to know about the latest Amazon Fire TV device, including its release date, price, specs, and key features.

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Recast, which is a DVR box designed for use with over-the-air TV services. The device will enable users to beam programming from an aerial to a Fire TV device as well as the Echo Show, and compatible iOS and Android devices.

The device makes it easy to watch and record live TV anywhere owners go – effectively, it’s a bit like old school Slingbox updated for 2018. Recast also allows traditional broadcast content to appear within a channel guide on services like Prime Video and PlayStation Vue.

In terms of the DVR functionality, the 500GB model will allow users to record two television shows at a time, while the 1TB version will offer up to four shows simultaneously.

Pairing a Fire TV recast with the Alexa-enabled Fire TV or Echo Show will give it voice control powers for granular controls like scheduling recordings (or deleting them).

It’s a simple enough proposition, but one that could provide a remarkably effective cord cutting solution – especially for those who already have something of an Alexa-based home ecosystem.

Pre-orders are now live for $229/$279, with shipping planned for November 14, 2018. A UK launch doesn’t appear to be scheduled at this time.

Pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Recast here

