Amazon Fire TV now has over 40 million active users

Amazon Fire TV has bypassed the 40 million active user mark, according to new reports.

Following a declaration from Amazon on Monday, Reuters reported that the streaming device had passed the landmark, leaving it way ahead of some key competitors. Roku, for example, only had 32.3 million active users, as of November.

As recently as September, Amazon had 37 million users for its Fire TV sticks. This shows an 8% growth since then and shows us the impressive speed of the streaming product’s growth.

Amazon Fire TV sticks have pretty consistently outperformed competition from Roku. Back in May Amazon declared it had “well over” 30 million active users, while Roku was then up to 27 million, according to Tech Crunch.

This is largely because, while Roku has been popular in the USA, Amazon Fire TV sticks have shipped globally. If you’re interested in getting hold of one, you can find some of the best deals on Amazon Fire TV sticks below.

The stick lets users to watch Amazon Prime Video content alongside a range of other features. The stick can essentially turn a normal TV into a smart TV and allows users to access Netflix too, if they pay for a Netflix subscription.

Amazon have also marketed aggressively, using offers and hefty discounts on the actual hardware of the TV stick, in order to gain market share in the streaming business.

Notably, the Fire TV stick also comes with access to Alexa voice assistance and supports other streaming services, like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

When we reviewed the second generation of Amazon’s streaming device, back in November, we were very impressed. Our reviewer, Verity Burns, gave the product four and a half stars.

She said: “The 2nd generation Amazon Fire TV Stick doesn’t do anything revolutionary, but it does make a good product even better. The Alexa voice commands are a great way to navigate the menus, and the extra speed from the new processor and improved Wi-Fi makes using the Fire TV Stick a breeze.

“They might be subtle improvements, but the new Amazon Fire Stick is all the better for having them.”

