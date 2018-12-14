Amazon’s Fire TV just got an incredible new feature you need to try

Sega has teamed up with Amazon to bestow some of the best games of the 16-bit era on Fire TV owners. The new Sega Classics collection of 25 games brings together some of the most celebrated Mega Drive/Genesis titles and makes us very, very happy campers indeed – it’s not just the mulled wine, promise.

Priced at just $15, the collection includes the first two Sonic games (and 5 from the canon), the Streets of Rage Trilogy, Golden Axe, The Revenge of Shinobi and Altered Beast, among others.

Interested parties can use their Fire TV remote (flipped on its side) to control the games, but they’d be much better off pairing a third-party Bluetooth Mega Drive controller from the likes of 8bitdo.

Given there’s no need for additional console hardware, and the line-up is at least on-par with the SNES Classic and way better than the PlayStation Classic, this might be the best way to play these games short of dusting off the Mega Drive itself.

Related: Sega Mega Drive Mini

There’s even a few bonus features too. It’s possible to rewind a game if you come a cropper, and you can return to multiple save points. The games can be played in 4:3, or in a Pixel Perfect mode, which offers a smaller, better picture.

The games appear within the single Sega Classics app on the Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick range. Here’s the full list of titles: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ristar, Golden Axe, Beyond Oasis, Decap Attack, ESWAT: City Under Siege, Street of Rage, Street of Rage II, Street of Rage III, Gunstar Heroes, Dynamite Headdy, Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Columns, Bio-Hazard Battle, Comix Zone, Alien Storm, Bonanza Bros, Golden Axe II, Golden Axe III, Gain Ground, Altered Beast and Sonic Spinball.

The collection, which can be downloaded from the Fire TV store, is available in the UK, US, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy and Spain.

The release comes following news that Sega has pushed the release of its official Mega Drive Mini into 2019, missing the 30th anniversary of the console it was supposed to commemorate.

Will you be engaging in a little Sonic tonight on your Fire TV tonight? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.