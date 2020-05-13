Amazon Fire TV gets free TV and movies tab, but Brits miss out

There’s a lot of free video content around right now, as providers look to give viewers plenty of entertainment during the coronavirus crisis.

Helpfully, for Fire TV device owners in the United States, Amazon is collating all of that lovely free video in one place. The Fire TV interface, which already relies on more of a content-focused approach rather than showcasing individual apps, has added a Free tab.

The curated tab highlights free movies and shows, while also highlighting apps offering free content like Crackle. IMDb TV, Tubi, PBS Kids and more. There’s also access to the News app, in case you haven’t had enough of it yet. There’s also unlocked free content from platforms like Apple TV Plus and HBO to enjoy too.

Related: Amazon Fire TV Stick review

The company says there are over 20,000 free movies and episodes available via the various content platforms, which should be enough to keep most of us going through the lockdown.

In a blog post, the company says: “The Free tab gives customers the ability to discover a library of free content that is refreshed regularly, composed of movies, TV shows, and much more. Most of the free tab consists of a collection of curated and thematic rows of movies and TV shows from our content providers. It also features a set of personalized, recommended rows of free movies and TV shows across categories like new, trending, and popular, as well as a dedicated row for news content powered by the News app on Fire TV.

“The Free tab will feature other types of free to watch content as well, including unlocked content from streaming services and a set of rows of kids and family content that is currently free to all Amazon customers through Prime Video.”

There’s no news on the tab being extended to owners in the UK, who already arguably have a much wider selection of free content thanks to the broadcast television apps.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …