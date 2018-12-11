You can grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for as little as £20 right now

Fire TV Stick Christmas Deal: Right now you can grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for a bargain price, or even cheaper if you need two. They’re the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

Right now you can save a generous £15 on an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote. This is the best price we’ve seen for one, matching Black Friday. But, better yet, if you need two of them you can pick up a pair for just £40. So that’s just £20 each and the lowest price we’ve ever seen a latest model Fire TV Stick.

These make for a great stocking filler, so if you’re after a last minute Christmas gift now’s a great time to grab a pair.

Don’t forget to take out a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member to really get the most out of your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great entry point into the world of Smart TV. It now comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can bring up apps and media requests using only your voice. It’s even possible to control your smart home gear through it.

Of course, the main function of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is media consumption, and it’ll give you full access to Amazon Prime Video (obviously) and its big rival Netflix. Indeed, the Amazon Appstore has all the streaming service apps you could need.

If you’re looking to bump that content up to full 4K resolution, however, you’ll be needing the updated 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.