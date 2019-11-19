Amazon Fire TV Blaster offers more control over your home theatre setup

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Blaster, which can be used to extend the Fire TV voice control functionality to other devices in the home theatre set-up.

That means owners of select Fire TV devices, who also use an Amazon Echo speaker for voice commands, will also be able to use their voice to control their television, sounder, cable box, and AV receiver.

For example, users will be able to ask things like:

“Alexa, turn off the TV”

“Alexa, turn up the soundbar volume”

“Alexa, switch to HDMI 2”

Those already using an Echo to enjoy hands-free controls over a Fire TV with Echo or the combination Fire TV Cube can already say things like “Alexa, play Stranger Things” or “Alexa, fast forward 20 minutes.”

Related: Best Amazon Echo speaker to buy in 2019

Amazon says the expansion of the functionality will lessen the need for users to mess about with half a dozen additional remote controls for each of the devices in their living room entertainment set-up.

“Now you can just walk into your home and say “Alexa, play Jack Ryan on Fire TV”, and your compatible TV and sound system will power on and the show will start playing where you left off,” Amazon says in a press release on Tuesday.

The Fire TV Blaster will go on sale in the UK on December 11, and it’s currently available for pre-order for £34.99. Amazon is also offering bundles of a Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Blaster for just £86.98, which is an overall saving of £47.99 on the price of buying them all separately.

If you’re already kitted out with one or two of those items, Amazon says you’ll require a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd generation) with any Echo smart speaker or smart display.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …