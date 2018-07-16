Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals: Fire TV Sticks prices slashed

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday: If you’re looking for an affordable way to make your TV smarter, you can’t do much better than the Amazon Fire TV family.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great entry point. It now comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can bring up apps and media requests using only your voice. It’s even possible to control your smart home gear through it.

Of course, the main function of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is media consumption, and it’ll give you full access to Amazon Prime Video (obviously) and its big rival Netflix. Indeed, the Amazon Appstore has all the streaming service apps you could need.

Related: Black Friday deals for TVs

If you’re looking to bump that content up to full 4K resolution, however, you’ll be needing the Amazon Fire TV. The current model can stream 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 fps, and it also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos audio.

Those who have taken the plunge on a modern 4K TV should really go with this more capable model. You also get the aforementioned Alexa Voice Remote with it.

As part of Amazon Black Friday we’ve already seen some big discounts.

Don’t forget to take out a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member to really get the most out of your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.