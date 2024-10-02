Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2024 refresh adds more RAM and predictable AI

Chris Smith

Amazon has announced a trio of new Fire HD 8 tablets, which have been updated with faster performance, a better camera and, you guessed it… a spate of new generative AI tools.

The new Fire HD 8 tablet line-up has been refreshed for the first time since 2022 and includes a standard edition, as well as the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

Amazon says the new line-up has 50% more RAM than the generation it replaces, which Amazon says will provide zippier performance across the spectrum of apps. There’s also an upgraded rear camera, although it’s still only 5-megapixel. Amazon promises up to 13-hours of battery life, which matches the previous generation.

The Kids’ versions distinguished by the intended age, rather than features and specs. The Fire HD 8 Kids is for ages 3-7, while the Pro is for ages 6-12. Those models also have a two-year guarantee that Amazon will honour if your kids smash it. The price also includes 12-months of access to Amazon Kids+

Amazon says the new AI features will roll out to the Fire tablet family later this year, and include a writing assist tool, that sounds much like those we’ve seen from the likes of Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Writing assist works across the apps on the Fire tablet and users can choose from pre-set styles that’ll enhance their text to resemble more professional prose. It’ll offer grammar suggestions, tips to make writing more concise, and provide options for embellishment.

There’s now webpage summaries to detail key points in an article, plus a wallpaper generator (it’s called “creator” but it’s not really is it?) that’ll enable users to type in a description and the AI will come up with an image.

The new tablets are already on sale for introductory prices. The Fire HD 8 is available in black, hibiscus or emerald. There’s a 3GB/32GB version for £49.99 (RRP £99.99) and a 4GB/64GB option for £74.99 (RRP £124.99). The Kids tablets are £79.99 (RRP £149.99).

