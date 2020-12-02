Amazon finds replacements for missing/stolen Sony PS5 pre-orders

If you’re one of the unlucky gamers, who’s PS5 pre-orders went missing (or fell of the back of a lorry) somewhere between Amazon’s warehouse and their home, the online retailer has some good news.

The company’s UK arm has emailed some gamers confirming replacement consoles have been acquired and is requesting permission to charge the payment method again, following the initial refund. Those who receive the email have until 23:59 on Saturday December 5 to inform Amazon they still want the console, in order to ensure their pre-order is fulfilled.

The email, received by gamers like Push Square’s Anthony Dickens (below), doesn’t say exactly when the new order will be fulfilled, but it’ll be a relief to those who’ve missed out initially. Hopefully the new arrivals will arrive in time to sit under the Christmas tree.

Related: Best PS5 games

“We are please to confirm that we will be able to secure a PlayStation 5 for you as a replacement for the order that you didn’t receive,” the email (below) reads. “Please note that this offer is solely for the purpose of replacing the PlayStation 5 that you ordered. It cannot be transferred to another customer and cannot be used to purchase additional units of the PlayStation 5.”

The development comes following reports of consoles going missing in the mail and not arriving on the November 19 release date, or thereafter. Some gamers appeared to have their consoles intercepted and replaced with appliances like air fryers.

How this happened and those responsible remains unknown, but this seems to be Amazon delivering on its promise to “put it right.”

Last month a spokesperson said: “We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders. We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened. We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.”

Were you affected by the missing Sony PS5 controversy? Have you heard from Amazon today? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …