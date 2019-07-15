The Amazon Echo’s price just plummeted: Grab it while Prime Day stocks last

Amazon’s slashed the price of its Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) smart speaker meaning you can grab one for a meagre £54.99 this Prime Day.

The deal’s live now and marks a hefty £35 discount on its regular RRP. The deal will theoretically run until 11.59pm on Tuesday, but in the past Amazon devices have sold out pretty fast during Prime Day, so we’d recommend jumping on the deal sooner rather than later.

The Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers around. The mid-sized Bluetooth speaker features advanced omni-directional mics that let you chat to Amazon’s Alexa digital Assistant. This’ll let you do everything from swap tracks when listening to music to quiz her about the local weather.

As homes editor David Ludlow explained in his in-depth Amazon Echo review:

“Alexa is cloud-based, therefore she’s as smart – or as dumb – on this Echo as on every other device. Typically, I find that Alexa is great at standard questions, such as giving you a weather report and updating you on upcoming calendar appointments (she even talks to G Suite accounts, which Google Home can’t do).”

Our only minor quibble about the Echo was that it was a little too expensive, but with that issue fixed thanks to this Prime Day deal, we’d thoroughly recommend any budding smart home builder pick it up.

The Echo is one of many products to get a hefty price drop this Amazon Prime Day. The yearly deals frenzy kicked off on Monday and has already seen massive discounts on everything from smart speakers to hedge trimmers.

In fact, there have been so many cracking deals hit the storefront that you may justifiably be struggling to find the exact one you’re looking for. Here to help we’ve created a definitive Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub showcasing the latest and greatest live deals. Make sure to bookmark it and check back regularly.

