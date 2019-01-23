Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is having a tough time, amid Wi-Fi issues

Amazon has pulled its Echo Wall Clock from sale, after some users reported experiencing connectivity issues.

The $29.99 clock is “currently unavailable” according to its Amazon listing following complaints over Wi-Fi. Customers raised the issues in the reviews section, and it appears the complaints have been enough for Amazon to take a second look at the device.

The withdrawal of the product was first spied by Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern and has since been confirmed by The Verge.

In a statement, the company said: “We’re aware that a small number of customers have had issues with connectivity. We’re working hard to address this and plan to make Echo Wall Clock available again in the coming weeks.”

The clock, which was a surprise announcement at Amazon’s big Echo update event last year, is completely unlike the other Echo devices in the range. It doesn’t have a microphone, a screen, or a speaker for communication with Alexa.

Instead, it is designed for to show timers set on other Echo devices, making it a handy companion for those cooking food or seeking to leave the house by a certain time. It offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity (when working) and, in true wall clock fashion, runs off four AA batteries.

The device is yet to launch in the UK and that release is likely to be put back further until Amazon figures out what’s wrong with the device.

Is Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock going a little too far? Or is another useful smart home companion? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.