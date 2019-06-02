Seeing double? With the announcement of the new Echo Show 5, you just might be. Buy two of the new Amazon gadget and get a £25 saving. The best part, you’re getting more for your money and still spending £85 less than you would on the original Echo Show.

Breaking it down, with Amazon’s discount of £25 when you add two Echo Show 5’s to your basket, you’ll essentially be spending £67.49 for each (or £134.98 altogether). With its predecessor, the Echo Show, there is a hefty £85.01 difference with the original at a substantial £219.99 price tag. If all those numbers are as confusing to you as they are for us, let’s just say this is a deal not to be sniffed at with double the new tech at your fingertips.

At 5.5-inches, the Echo Show 5 sits a bit smaller than Amazon’s initial foray into a hands-free Alexa gadget with a screen. However, much like the first Echo Show, it has all the benefits of a more visually rewarding experience with its 960 x 480 resolution. Which is great news, because you’ll be able to have all streaming services right there with you, including Prime Video and Spotify. What sounds better than watching your favourite TV show whilst cooking up a storm, be honest?

It’s pretty unlikely anyone is planning to take pictures with the Echo Show 5 (we’ve given you a plethora of smartphone reviews for that), so the starring role goes to the front-facing (and only) camera with its 1MP 720p video recording. This allows you that much needed, not quite face-to-face contact whenever you need it, wherever your loved ones wants to drop in for a chat.

Unique to the Echo Show 5, the camera also comes with a built-in camera cover for that extra peace of mind, alongside the usual function of being able to turn the camera and microphone on and off as and when you need it.

It also goes without saying you can connect your Echo Show 5 to the rest of your smart home ecosystem, allowing you to use its screen as a hub for devices like video doorbells and smart security systems. Link up and ensure you’ve always got your eye on the ball. It also goes without saying you can speak to Alexa via the Echo Show 5 and ask her to dim the lights or turn up the heating.

The Echo Show 5 is about to drop down on our doorstep on the 26th June. Why not make it two and bag an incredible £25 saving for two times the fun?

