The Echo Show 5 is almost here and it’s offering a more affordable alternative to the original Echo Show. With this preorder deal, you can benefit from double the fun with £25 off when you add two Echo Show 5’s to your Amazon basket.

Although a lower specification than its original counterpart, the Echo Show 5 still packs a punch. Especially with this double whammy offer, meaning you can buy two of Amazon’s new visual hands-free Alexa products for just £134.98, a hefty £85.01 price difference to the Echo Show’s £219.99 price tag — and that’s for just one.

A more compact version than its predecessor, the Echo Show 5 is nearly half the size of the original’s 10.1-inch screen at just 5.5-inches. Its camera is also at a lower spec of just 1MP as opposed to the larger Echo Show’s 5MP, and you won’t find the built-in smart home hub for Zigbee products either.

However, these potential shortcomings allow for a far more affordable price and there’s no denying the Echo Show 5 still provides exactly what you want out of device carrying the Echo name. Allowing Alexa to show you more visual results than ever before, get a forecast on the weather today, make a video call to a loved one, or pull up re-runs of your favourite sitcom.

Bounce between watching a movie and following a recipe in the kitchen. With the Echo Show 5’s smaller size, you’ll be happy to move it around more smoothly to wherever you need it. Though, let’s face it, when buying two in this superb bundle, you’ll probably be sorted.

A great middle man for if you want more than the Echo Spot can ever truly begin to offer, but at a cheaper price point than the Echo Show, the 5 hold its own. Unlike the original, the Echo Show 5 ups your privacy with the option to turn your camera and microphone on and off when you’re not using it, with the addition of a camera built-in cover for the camera. Really, it’s slightly lower spec means very little when you consider how convenient a gadget it is.

Just launched, get your hands on the hottest new Amazon gadget… or two? With £25 off the price of this bundle, it’s a real steal benefitting from two screens, meaning double the functionality.

