Amazon Echo Sale: Set up an Alexa Smart Speaker from just £19.99

Amazon has slashed the price of several Echo smart speakers, giving you access to the Alexa AI from as little as £19.99.

The highlight of Amazon’s sale is undoubtedly the new £19.99 price for the Echo Input (down from £34.99). Looking a tad like a squashed Amazon Echo, the Input actually gives you the ability to turn any speaker into a bona fide smart speaker, complete with Alexa functionality.

For any audiophiles out there who already committed to their speaker of choice, the Echo Input gives them a chance to add a bunch of smart features, including the ability to control any and all smart lighting via voice command, all without having to sacrifice any of the sound quality they’re accustomed to.

Giving the device an amazing 9/10, Homes Editor David Ludlow wrote: “If you have an old, high-quality speaker sitting around, the Echo Input makes for a good addition. Its small size and relative flexibility mean that the Input is a simple and unobtrusive way of upgrading an older device.”

If you don’t already have any dedicated speakers hanging around the house then don’t worry, Amazon has also discounted the standard Echo smart speaker, which has a Dolby processor built in.

Boasting a new, sleeker design, the second generation Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers you can buy – making it a no brainer at it’s lower price point of just £69.99, particularly when compared against the Google Home’s £129.99 RRP.

If you’ve got the cash to splash – and like the idea of watching TV whilst washing the dishes – then the sizeable discount now available on the Echo Show should be right up your street. At just £189.99 (saving £44.53), the Echo Show is now £10 cheaper than the also recently discounted Google Home Max, and also offers a ton of extra features over its smaller siblings.

For example, the Echo Show’s 10.1-inch HD screen can be used to view cooking recipes in action, making it easier than ever for you to turn your kitchen into a mini bistro.

As with any previous Amazon Echo sale, these discounts won’t be around forever, and some are likely to sell out before the day’s over. Simply put, don’t miss out one these amazing offers while they’re still available.

