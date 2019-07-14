Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen speakers down by $40 on Prime Day 2019

Amazon’s knocking $40 off of the cost of 2nd Gen Echo Plus smart speaker deals for Prime Day 2019 – including one which sees you getting a free Philips Hue smart light bulb thrown in for free.

The 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Plus speaker gives you 360 degree audio and features a built-in smart hub which means that any smart home devices using the Zigbee protocols to communicate can be controlled with your Echo Plus, using Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

Amazon just so happens to also have reduced the price of a bundle deal which sees you picking up an Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen with a Philips Hue smart light bulb for Prime Day – so if you’re looking to get started with home automation, and are intrigued by Alexa’s ability to let you control smart lights, switches, sensors, and door locks with your voice, then this is the Prime Day deal for you.

As well as being able to control smart home appliances, you can also pair multiple Echo Plus speakers together to create stereo soundscapes, or have multiple Echo Plus speakers across your house, so you can play music, make calls, and issue commands from anywhere – pick up as many as you can while stocks last.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially begins on Monday, July 15 and lasts until the end of Tuesday, July 16, so don’t miss out on this incredible deal while it’s still available.

