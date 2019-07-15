Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) super sale: Grab the behemoth Alexa speaker for just £100

Amazon’s slashed the price of its super-sized Alexa smart speaker, the Echo Plus, letting you grab one for £100 while stocks last.

The deal went live midnight on Monday and shaves an impressive £40 off the Echo Plus (2nd Gen)’s regular price. This makes the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) a perfect choice for any smart home buyer looking for a new Alexa-enabled, high volume speaker.

The Plus is the largest option in Amazon’s current Echo smart speaker line-up. It offers all the smart features of the other Echos, letting you quiz Alexa or control other smart home kit using voice commands. What sets it apart is it larger form factor, which brings with it higher max volumes and a beefier low-end.

As we noted in our in-depth Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) review:

“The Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is a far superior product, starting out with the more attractive finish that makes it look far classier. Internally, the audio has been improved to the point where the Echo Plus may be the only music speaker you need, and you have the option to improve things further with a stereo pair.

“The integrated Zigbee smart home hub is starting to find its uses thanks to several app updates that make direct control of devices easier. If you’re looking for a high-quality smart speaker, this is the one to buy.”

The Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is one of many great Amazon products to get a huge discount this Prime Day. We’re expecting yet more cracking deals to appear in the very near future. Make sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page to stay on top of the latest and greatest live deals.

