Amazon Echo and Philips Hue price slashed in Black Friday mega deal

The Black Friday 2018 UK deals rush is now upon us, and one of the first truly outstanding offers sees a variety of Amazon Echo and Philips Hue smart home bundles on sale at Amazon.

Want to smarten up your home this Black Friday? Look no further than these early Amazon Black Friday deals.

The absolute top bargain going at the moment sees the clever Amazon Echo Dot bundled together with a Philips Hue starter kit and price slashed down to just £89.99. The normal combined value of the two is £199.98, so we’re talking about an unmissable saving of £109.99

The Echo Dot included is the most recent third-gen version, which we gave a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, while the Philips Hue package gets you three colour bulbs and a hub. The two work seamlessly together, making this the ultimate smart home starter bundle.

Get Deal: Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue starter bundle – save £110

Alternatively, you can also bag an Amazon Echo Plus along with a Philips Hue bulb for just £89.99 – a total saving of nearly £60 – while those after just an Amazon smart speaker can save £35 on the 2017 Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) and £25 on the 3rd-gen Echo Dot.

All of them are superb devices and our price tracking reveals that these are some of the lowest prices ever seen on these products.

Echo Plus (1st Gen) and Philips Hue White E27 Edison Screw Light Bulb With the Echo Plus, there's no need to pick up an external home hub (required to control appliances such as smart lighting) as there's already one built-in. This fantastic deal, which saves you £50, also includes a Philips Hue White Bulb to get you started.

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Share your favourite Black Friday deals with on Twitter @TrustedDeals.