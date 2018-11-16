Amazon Echo and Philips Hue price slashed in Black Friday mega deal

The Black Friday 2018 UK deals rush is now upon us, and one of the first truly outstanding offers sees a variety of Amazon Echo and Philips Hue smart home bundles on sale at Amazon.
Want to smarten up your home this Black Friday? Look no further than these early Amazon Black Friday deals.
The absolute top bargain going at the moment sees the clever Amazon Echo Dot bundled together with a Philips Hue starter kit and price slashed down to just £89.99. The normal combined value of the two is £199.98, so we’re talking about an unmissable saving of £109.99
The Echo Dot included is the most recent third-gen version, which we gave a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, while the Philips Hue package gets you three colour bulbs and a hub. The two work seamlessly together, making this the ultimate smart home starter bundle.
Alternatively, you can also bag an Amazon Echo Plus along with a Philips Hue bulb for just £89.99 – a total saving of nearly £60 – while those after just an Amazon smart speaker can save £35 on the 2017 Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) and £25 on the 3rd-gen Echo Dot.
All of them are superb devices and our price tracking reveals that these are some of the lowest prices ever seen on these products.
Echo Plus (1st Gen) and Philips Hue White E27 Edison Screw Light Bulb
With the Echo Plus, there's no need to pick up an external home hub (required to control appliances such as smart lighting) as there's already one built-in. This fantastic deal, which saves you £50, also includes a Philips Hue White Bulb to get you started.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
