Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is the smart wake-up call you’ve been dreaming of

Amazon has announced a new version of the Echo Dot with an LED clock that’s designed to be used as a bed side device.

During its Alexa product showcase in Seattle on Wednesday, the company revealed a Dot with a similar design, but LEDs beneath the fabric to showcase the time, temperature or alarm times.

A quick tap on top of the device will snooze the alarm for 9 minutes, allowing you to get a few more minutes of shut-eye.

The old Dot, Amazon says, will remain part of the range for those who don’t like seeing the time before they have to wake up countdown.

The Echo Dot with Clock is available to pre-order today for $59.99. The company hasn’t revealed the full release date or UK launch plans but we’re on the case.

Elsewhere the company has revealed an “all new” Amazon Echo device, which costs $99.99. The design is akin to the Amazon Echo Plus launched last year, while containing the same speaker technology as the more premium product in the range. Amazon says there are new fabric colour designs on offer, including blue.

Again, UK release plans are unclear right now.

Amazon says: “The all-new Echo inherits the same audio architecture as Echo Plus, including neodymium drivers, 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so the bass feels stronger, and the mids and highs are clearer.”

We’re still at the very beginning of Amazon’s event with lots more hardware expected to be announced. We’ll keep you posted as the event goes on.

So far we’ve learned there are celebrity voices coming to Alexa, with an explicit Samuel L. Jackson among them. It’s going to be an interesting afternoon.

Developing…

