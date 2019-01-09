Amazon Echo Dot selling for £100 on eBay as UK stock issues continue

Amazon customers across the UK could be left with a Dot shaped hole in their life as Amazon’s popular Echo Dot remains out of stock.

Amazon’s entry level smart speaker was in short supply throughout the festive period after some very generous Black Friday deals, and anyone looking to get a speaker for a loved one this Valentine’s Day may be disappointed, as Amazon is now predicting delivery of ordered Dot speakers on February 20th.

There’s no word on what’s causing the delay, but it’s an inopportune time as the device was refreshed at the tail end of last year, improving the sound quality and giving it a shiny new design.

Because of the scarcity of the new device in the UK, it’s now selling on eBay by smart speaker scalpers — is that a thing? — with prices rocketing up as far as £100 in some cases, more than double the recommended price. Strewth.

Annoyingly for potential UK buyers, this problem doesn’t seem to have affected anyone in the US, with delivery in America expected in just a couple of days after ordering. In fact, American purchasers are even able to pick up the Amazon Dot at a reduced price of $29.99.

If this puts you out, there are a few other options. You could go for the slightly pricier Amazon Echo, albeit cheaper than the eBay price for the Echo Dot at least. There’s also the Google Home Mini, which comes in at £49, although you’ll have to say Ok Google, instead of addressing Alexa.

If it’s not urgent though, it seems like the best bet now is to wait and hope you don’t go dotty waiting for the gadgets to arrive back in the UK.

Do you think I should be fired for that pun? Are you being pushed towards other smart speakers because of the delay? Let us know on @TrustedReviews