Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) just £22 in this awesome Prime Day price crash

The price of Amazon’s stellar Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has crashed to a modest £22 thanks to this banging, limited time, Prime Day 2019 deal.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will run until midnight on Tuesday, but we’d strongly suggest you pick one up faster than that. In the past Amazon devices have sold out fairly quickly on Prime Day. We’re expecting the same to happen this year, so if you’re interested you really should grab one before they sell out.

The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is one of the best small-form-factor smart speakers on the market, having scored an impressive 4.5/5 in our in-depth review. The speaker has a wonderfully swish design and is a great value way to expand, or start any smart home build.

The speaker’s Alexa digital assistant is compatible with most third party tech, including Philips Hue, making the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) a great command centre for any smart home.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals

As we noted in our Echo Dot (3rd Gen) review:

“While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same.

“The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of many products to get a cracking discount this Prime Day. To keep track of the best currently running make sure to bookmark and check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals hub regularly.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More