Best Amazon Echo Deals: Following a major refresh and some top Christmas deals, now is a great time to pick up a new Amazon Echo.

When it launched in 2014, the first Amazon Echo kicked off a whole new category of smart device: the home assistant. Ever since that first Echo launched four years ago, the family has grown to include the Echo Dot, Echo Spot and Echo Show. The last two devices added a screen to the mix.

Amazon’s Echo isn’t just the first smart speaker either – it’s also arguably the best. That’s largely down to the superiority and wide-ranging third party support of Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant.

The speaker family makes use of a range of ‘skills,’ which enable the speaker to interact with a whole range of services and smart devices. The result is that you can pretty much control everything in your home with your voice, all through that little Amazon speaker.

You might think that now is a poor time to buy a new Amazon Echo, right in between Black Friday and the New Year sales. But Amazon’s current Christmas campaign has effectively extended those earlier deals deep into December.

Here, then, are the best Amazon Echo deals of the moment.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Echo Show

As the first Echo product to boast a dedicated touchscreen and camera, the Echo Show is the most fully functional device of the bunch and can perform additional tasks such as video calling and displaying visual information. The second gen Echo Show has increased the screen size from 7 inches to 10 inches, and stylised the previously bulky design with a fabric finish.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Echo Dot

With its third gen redesign, the Echo Dot has stepped up its game to squash the Google Home Mini out of existence. At least, the new Echo Dot has certainly learnt a thing or two from the design of the Home Mini, covering the edges in a fabric that makes it far more appealing to the average customer.

Under the hood, the Dot’s components have been updated to feature four far-field microphones to pick up requests from quite a distance – something that I’ve always found particularly handy on the original Echo.

Best Echo Dot 3rd Generation Deals All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal Fabric The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Echo Plus

The Echo Plus’ main selling point was always its inclusion of a Zigbee hub, which negates the need for a separate device to control your smart lighting and such, and nothing much has changed on that front.

The only major difference with the new Echo Plus is its 360-degree speaker, which makes for a far better listening experience that’s on-par with most smart speakers. While the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is a far better product, the older product is currently a much better deal and could be a good way to kickstart your smart home.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Amazon Echo Plus Deals Echo Plus (1st Gen) and Philips Hue White E27 Edison Screw Light Bulb With the Echo Plus, there's no need to pick up an external home hub (required to control appliances such as smart lighting) as there's already one built-in. This fantastic deal, which saves you £50, also includes a Philips Hue White Bulb to get you started.

Echo Sub

Designed to pair with an Echo or new Echo Plus, the Echo Sub is less of a standalone product and more of a powerful companion to give your music some serious oomph. Under the hood, the 100W Sub has a six-inch woofer which, in layman’s terms, means that you’ll be rocking out with some serious bass and driving the neighbours crazy.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Amazon Smart Plug

If you just can’t get enough Alexa in your home, then this is definitely the product for you. Amazon has jumped headfirst into the smart home market with its first non-smart speaker Alexa product – the Amazon Smart Plug.

On the other side of the coin, if you’re interested in smart home technology but don’t fancy forking out for a dedicated smart speaker, then the Amazon Smart Plug makes for an inexpensive way to add a little flare to your home.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Echo Input Consider the Echo Dot, now imagine removing the speaker and shrinking it down to a minuscule size. If you’ve ever wondered what such a device might look like, with the reveal of the Echo Input, you can wonder no more. At £34.99, the Input is the most affordable of all the Echo devices, meaning that it’s an excellent buy for anyone who fancies adding some smart functionality to a speaker they have lying around. At present, the Echo Input is unavailable to buy on Amazon, but do check back as the company is sure to restock the device in the immediate future.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Echo Spot

If the Echo Show is just a bit too large your liking, then the compact design of the Echo Spot should be right up your alley. Opting for the smaller device will also save you a fair bit of money, as the Echo Dot currently sells for £100 less than the Echo Show.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.