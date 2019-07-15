The Amazon Echo is down to its cheapest ever price – but you’ll have to be quick

The Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) smart speaker has fallen back down to the cheapest price it’s ever been on sale for – down to just £54.99 on this Prime Day.

You can take advantage of this price drop right now – the Amazon Echo has been slashed by £35 from the normal RRP. The deal isn’t strictly time-limited and should run until 11:59pm on Tuesday but the Echo devices are hugely popular on Prime Day – so be aware, they could sell out fast.

BUY NOW: Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) smart speaker now just £54.99 (Save £35) at Amazon

There are only a couple of smart speakers on the markets that are really worth your time and the Amazon Echo definitely stands out as one of these.

Even compared with other Amazon products – like the Echo Dot and Echo Plus – the Echo represents a comfortable middle ground if you aren’t sure what to get. All the handy features of Alexa but with a great speaker on-board.

The Amazon Echo includes omi-directions mics to make sure it can hear you easily from anywhere in the room. The Alexa functionality lets you play music, check the weather, set calendar appointments and even control your smart home if you’ve got that all kitted out too.

Previously, the Echo has maybe been seen as a little expensive – particularly when matched up with its little cousin the Echo Dot – but this huge Prime Day price drop almost completely removes these doubts.

The Amazon Echo range gets plenty of attention on Prime Day and we’ve already seen several deals crop up for the smart range.

Along with Echo deals, Amazon is flooded with so many discounts at the moment – it can be hard to wade through it all to find what you’re after. To help you out, we’ve created your non-stop shop for the best deals – our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub. We’ll be keeping it updated as every great deal drops – so bookmark it and be sure to check back.

