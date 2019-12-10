Amazon Echo Buds coming to the UK on December 11th

Amazon’s first headphones have a release date in UK, and Alexa users will be happy to know that it’s imminent

Few were expecting Amazon to unveil a pair of headphones during its massive product event earlier in the year, but after coming out in the US around Halloween, news on when it would come to other markets has been quiet.

But we now have a firm date as to when the Echo Buds true wireless in-ears are due to go on sale in the UK and it’s tomorrow! Wednesday, December 11th to be exact.

While the Amazon listing still has them down as coming soon, we’ve had it confirmed that they’re set to go on sale on the 11th, making the UK the second territory to get the Echo Buds.

With the Echo Buds, the company has partnered up with headphone brand Bose to develop its own noise reduction system, and having had a brief time with them, the noise reduction tech is very effective at cutting down ambient noise.

Other features include an IPX4 rating, so they should be capable of withstanding some sweat for the more athletic among us. They come with three ear-tip variants – small, medium and large – and within the Alexa app, a fit test can be conducted to determine whether the seal the Echo Buds have is good enough.

There’s hands-free support for Alexa, of course, as well as Siri and Google Assistant depending on your smartphone of choice. Battery life is rated at five hours with noise reduction on with twenty hours in total if you include the charging case.

The Echo Buds mark Amazon’s first step into the headphone market, and we’ll be intrigued to see how well the online retailer performs. We’ll be aiming to give our view on the Echo Buds this side of Christmas.

The Amazon Echo Buds go on sale 11th December for £119.99.

