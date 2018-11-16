Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals: Echo Dot 3rd Gen price slashed in half

Amazon Echo Black Friday: Looking to pick up a bargain on the Amazon Echo family of home assistants as part of the Black Friday 2018 UK sales? Then read on.

Just when you thought Amazon had a comfortable grip on the smart speaker market, the retail giant kicked down the door and revealed major next-gen updates across the entire Echo range. The decision for which Amazon Echo device to buy this Christmas just got a lot harder.

Likewise, Amazon still has stock of the older Echo Show and Echo Plus smart speakers, so expect these to face further price cuts in the future. We’re listing the current products at the moment, but we’ll bring you the best deals on the older products as they’re announced.

If you already have an idea of which Echo you’re after then feel free to scroll ahead to get straight to the deals – if you’re coming to the table completely blind then read on for a quick run-down of everything you need to know.

The Amazon Echo range is a collection of smart speaker devices that can be used to perform a whole bunch of tasks from simply setting a timer to controlling the lighting in your home.

Each Echo device runs on an artificial intelligence system known as Alexa, similar to Siri for Apple products and the Google Assistant for Google phones and smart speakers.

The versatility of the Echo range allows you to pick and choose the one that you will benefit you the most. Other than that, it’s just a case of finding out what the best prices are… oh wait, you’re already in the right place for that.

Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon has already started slashing the price of its Amazon Echo range ahead of Black Friday. We’ve rounded up the latest prices below.

Echo Show

As the first Echo product to boast a dedicated touchscreen and camera, the Echo Show is the most fully functional device of the bunch and can perform additional tasks such as video calling and displaying visual information. The second gen Echo Show has increased the screen size from 7 inches to 10 inches, and stylised the previously bulky design with a fabric finish.

Echo Dot

With its third gen redesign, the Echo Dot has stepped up its game to squash the Google Home Mini out of existence. At least, the new Echo Dot has certainly learnt a thing or two from the design of the Home Mini, covering the edges in a fabric that makes it far more appealing to the average customer.

Under the hood, the Dot’s components have been updated to feature four far-field microphones to pick up requests from quite a distance – something that I’ve always found particularly handy on the original Echo.

Echo Plus

The Echo Plus’ main selling point was always its inclusion of a Zigbee hub, which negates the need for a separate device to control your smart lighting and such, and nothing much has changed on that front.

The only major difference with the new Echo Plus is its 360-degree speaker, which makes for a far better listening experience that’s on-par with most smart speakers.

Echo Sub

Designed to pair with an Echo or new Echo Plus, the Echo Sub is less of a standalone product and more of a powerful companion to give your music some serious oomph. Under the hood, the 100W Sub has a six-inch woofer which, in layman’s terms, means that you’ll be rocking out with some serious bass and driving the neighbours crazy.

Amazon Smart Plug

If you just can’t get enough Alexa in your home, then this is definitely the product for you. Amazon has jumped headfirst into the smart home market with its first non-smart speaker Alexa product – the Amazon Smart Plug.

On the other side of the coin, if you’re interested in smart home technology but don’t fancy forking out for a dedicated smart speaker, then the Amazon Smart Plug makes for an inexpensive way to add a little flare to your home.

Echo Input Consider the Echo Dot, now imagine removing the speaker and shrinking it down to a minuscule size. If you’ve ever wondered what such a device might look like, with the reveal of the Echo Input, you can wonder no more. At £34.99, the Input is the most affordable of all the Echo devices, meaning that it’s an excellent buy for anyone who fancies adding some smart functionality to a speaker they have lying around. At present, the Echo Input is unavailable to buy on Amazon, but do check back as the company is sure to restock the device in the immediate future.

Echo Spot

If the Echo Show is just a bit too large your liking, then the compact design of the Echo Spot should be right up your alley. Opting for the smaller device will also save you a fair bit of money, as the Echo Dot currently sells for £100 less than the Echo Show.

