Remember the Amazon Echo Auto? Car-friendly device finally pulls-up in UK

Amazon has finally launched its in-car Echo Auto device in the UK, two years after it became available in the United States.

The voice-enabled device brings Alexa functionality to the automobile, enabling users to control audio content, ask questions, make phone calls, hear traffic updates, manage calendar appointments, set reminders, receive weather reports and much more.

There’s also GPS-based tools like the ability to turn smart lights on when drivers are pulling into the drive way, for instance.

The device interacts with the Alexa app on a connected smartphone via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm jack and is powered by the 12v power outlet or USB port. The small device sits on the dashboard and offers hands-free Alexa functionality, enabling drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

The device, which relies on the car speaker for audio feedback, costs £49.99 in the UK, which is the same price as the Echo Dot speaker.

While the traditional range of Alexa functionality might be useful, it’s likely audio content will be the key use case, enabling users without the CarPlay and Android Auto platforms, to choose tunes with voice commands.

“Echo Auto uses the Alexa app to access your favourite content. Just ask Alexa to play a song, genre, artist or station from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more,” the company writes on the product page.

“With TuneIn listen to local radio stations or thousands more from around the world. With Audible, listen to the world’s largest library of audiobooks. You can also listen to the news, or keep the whole car entertained with games like Pointless, Beat the Intro and more.”

