Apple Music is finally coming to Amazon Echo speakers in the UK

Apple Music subscribers in the UK will soon be able to stream tunes directly to their Amazon Echo speakers via native Alexa commands.

The company has confirmed the rollout will be taking place in the next few weeks, following the launch for US-based Echo devices back in December.

Amazon hasn’t set a date for the release which will enable Brits to use commands like “Alexa play Today’s Hits on Apple Music” along with other voice commands pertaining to artists, songs, albums, playlists and stations.

The best part of the integration is the ability to set Apple Music as a default music service, meaning they won’t have to say “…on Apple Music” every time they make a vocal request after doing so.

Once it arrives, Echo users will be able to pair Apple Music using the Alexa app. It’ll be available in the Skills section and will require an Apple ID sign-in.

This isn’t the only Apple Music-related announcement Amazon has today. The pair are extending support to the Amazon Fire TV Cube, but only in the United States.

For those who have the service already enabled on their Echo device, it will appear on the Amazon Fire TV automatically. Effectively, this brings Apple Music to the TV set, but it’ll be the Fire TV Cube’s ability to act as a multi-room hub for other speakers that’s likely to be the boon here.

The next step for Apple might be to launch an Apple Music app for the Amazon Fire TV app store, which would follow up there launch of an Android app.

Is the impending Apple Music release in the UK music to your ears? Or have you already splurged on a HomePod speaker to get your high-end Apple Music fill? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.