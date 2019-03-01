Today Only: Save over £140 on the fantastic Sage Barista Express Coffee Machine

For one day only, you can pick up the all-in-one Sage Barista Express coffee machine with a gigantic saving of £144.97.

When it comes to making that first cup of coffee, compromise should never come into it. After all, a great cuppa’ Joe can set the tone for the rest of day, making you more productive and better equipped to deal with everything the world can throw your way.

Amazing Coffee Machine Deal Sage Barista Express – Black Truffle For one day only, you can save a massive £144.97 on the all-in-one Sage Barista Express. With a coffee grinder and milk frother built in, the Express has everything you need to make a perfect cup of coffee.

Ask any coffee aficionado and they’ll tell you the same thing – grinding your own coffee beans is essential in obtaining that perfect drip. Saving you the hassle of having to buy a separate machine, the Sage Express has a grinder built in and can deliver a premium espresso shot in under a minute.

Going one step further, the Express also has a built in milk frother for anyone who prefers the soothing sip of a latte or cappuccino. There’s even a handy section for warming your cups before use. Simply put, the Sage Express feels like having an entire café in your kitchen (without all the logistical hassle of course).

The Express currently has a high 4.5/5 rating on Amazon, with one happy customer proclaiming: “I love the fact you can see the pressure so you can finely tune how you want the grind if things aren’t quite right. I’ve also been really happy with the steam wand and find that it does a great job at foaming milk; altogether a very nice coffee that is made super fast!”

Amazing Coffee Machine Deal Sage Barista Express – Black Truffle For one day only, you can save a massive £144.97 on the all-in-one Sage Barista Express. With a coffee grinder and milk frother built in, the Express has everything you need to make a perfect cup of coffee.

You owe it yourself to start your day the right way. Just remember however that this deal is around for one day only – when the clock strikes midnight, it’s gone. If you want to take advantage of this incredible £144.97 saving, don’t wait around to do so.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK