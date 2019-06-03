Amazon Deal of the Day: Save £171 on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning has never felt so good with this sweet one day Amazon deal. Save £171 on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IF200UK] but get in quick, as this deal ends at midnight tonight.

Feel the freedom and practicality of cord-free cleaning with the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. With its 2-in-1 design, this deal essentially gets you a vacuum as well as a hand-held for a near 50% off the original price.

With its 2-in-1 capabilities as well as its flex-ology Flexi Wand, this bendable stick vacuum allows you to get under and around all those hard to reach places. Get into every nook and cranny with ease, and assure that no scraps or dust gets left behind.

If you’re already sold on these standout functions – they don’t stop there. This Shark IF200UK comes with a DuoCLean head which features two brush rolls; one with stiff bristles and the other with soft, automatically transitioning from hard flooring to carpet, eliminating the hassle of having to stop and switch between surfaces.

As reviewed with an incredible 10/10 stars by an Amazon customer “Everything about it is brilliant. The motorised head on the small upholstery attachment is amazing and gave my suite a real shock. Truly amazing. The battery is great as it shows exactly how much charge is left so no nasty surprises there and a new battery can be bought easily if it feels better to have two. It folds down easily and neatly so does not have to be wall mounted. I just love it.”

For complete peace of mind, this offer also gets you an impressive manufacturer guarantee of five years, as well as two years for the battery itself.

