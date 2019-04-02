Amazon Deal of the Day: Save £60 on Anker’s Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker

What more could you want from a speaker than premium sound and a great design to boot? Enter the Anker Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker – currently just £99.99 as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

While the Model Zero’s stunning design and convenient ‘made to move’ handle make for great speaker qualities alone, the shape and materials were carefully designed to create a Hi-Res Audio Certified speaker, allowing for an exceptional better-than-cd sound experience.

The speaker also has dual-connectivity, allowing two devices to connect via Bluetooth at once and with a ten-hour battery powered play time; two people can control the music flow simultaneously all day or night. This model is also IPX5 water-resistant, making it the perfect portable speaker come rain or shine, especially for those upcoming trips to the beach this summer.

As recommended by an Amazon user who purchased this speaker at full price, you really do not want to miss out: “I have to be honest, I have had a lot of Bluetooth speakers in the past including Bose, Harman Kardon, Sony and this thing is the best one yet. The form factor is excellent for bringing with you to the beach or small outdoor event or even just around the house. The sound quality is amazing and it gets loud – loud enough to be heard through a 30 person party.”

At this point, there’s just a few precious hours left until the deal expires so if you fancy taking your next party up a notch, don’t miss out on this huge £60 saving.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.