Amazon Cyber Monday: start date, what to expect and UK deals live now

When is it?
Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2018 sale this year will fall on Monday November 26th.
But, we’d also bet our bottom dollar that the deals will carry on for the entire week until at least the following Friday. Amazon’s already revealed it’s going big on Amazon Black Friday this year by kickstarting its deals from Friday 16th November all the way through to Sunday 25th November. That then leads us neatly into Amazon Cyber Monday.
What is it?
While Cyber Monday often takes second billing to Black Friday, it could well be your last chance to snap up a massive saving on your Christmas gifts. Once it’s been and gone, many prices will revert to their much higher origins, potentially leaving you out of pocket if you dilly-dally. That’s why Cyber Monday for Amazon last year proved to be one of its biggest for products sold.
In some instances, the discounts you see can far eclipse those seen from the previous week of sales, as it’s the last remaining battleground for retailers to one-up each other. One things for sure, Amazon doesn’t like letting its competitors get the better of it for discounts, too.
In terms of what to expect from this year’s Cyber Monday discounts, it’s likely to be a similar case to years gone by. That means plenty of big 4K TVs, soundbars, laptops, fitness trackers, drones, vacuum cleaners and much, much more.
Not to forget Amazon’s own devices like Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Fire tablets, too. Amazon sells boatloads of these in every Cyber Monday sale thanks to some deep discounts.
Best Amazon deals live now
If you’re looking to pick up a bargain right this very moment, the good news is that Amazon’s discounting its wares all year long.
Better yet, we’ve got our eagle eyes on this discounts for you. If you’re not already a member, it’s worth signing up for Amazon Prime. Not only do you get expedited delivery, but you get a range of benefits like Prime Video thrown in, too. You can find out more about the other perks at the bottom of this article.
Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.
Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.
Best Echo Sub Deals
Echo Sub
Echo Sub
Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.
Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon Smart Plug
Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.
Best Echo Input Deals
Echo Input
Echo Input
Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
All-New Amazon Fire HD 8
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
Amazon Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
We awarded the Dell XPS 13 the accolade of 'Ultrabook of the Year' for a reason. This laptop has a stunning display, a gorgeous design and a super-slick 8th Gen processor. And now it's had a huge £200 discount!
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
With a tasty saving of nearly £40, this compact and ruggedised ASUS Chromebook can be yours for the low price of only £179.99.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
A massive price drop on this Acer Chromebook for Early Black Friday. It hasn't been anywhere near as low as this for months.
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
This budget-friendly Chromebook has a great saving and is perfect for anyone with only basic browsing and productivity needs.
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Great build quality, clever natural writing technology and strong battery life from this super-portable laptop-tablet hybrid.
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
A supremely portable 14-inch laptop with a great keyboard and trackpad, not to mention good performance from its i7 CPU.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
Amazon TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+]
Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+]
A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
4K and HDR in a nicely sized 65-inch package from one of the most dependable TV makers around. This Amazon price is a good £100 cheaper than elsewhere, too.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Amazon Gaming Deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
This is an astounding Black Friday deal from Amazon – far better than the usual £199.99 PSVR deals that we've seen in recent months.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Oral-B Genius 9000
Oral-B Genius 9000
Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.
Amazon Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
The Mavic Pro was DJI's first ever folding drone and the recipient of our Best Drone of the Year 2017 award. It has fantastic image quality, plenty of flight modes and is great fun to use.
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI's latest and greatest folding drone is its smallest yet and includes 4K video and a raft of automated flight modes. The Fly More Combo pack includes extra accessories like batteries and propellers that make it great value and even more so with this discount.
Parrot Bebop 2
Parrot Bebop 2
At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.
Amazon Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
The Creative Muvo 2C provides surprisingly decent bass given its tiny size, and it’s packed full of features. If portability is everything, this is a great pick.
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Amazon Headphones Deals
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones - Black
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones - Black
There's over £100 off B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black
There's a cracking discount on B&O Play's wireless earbuds
Amazon Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Ricoh WG-50 Waterproof Compact Camera, Orange
Ricoh WG-50 Waterproof Compact Camera, Orange
A great ally for outdoorsy adventures, this rugged camera is waterproof to 14 metres, as well as being shockproof, crushproof and freeze-proof. Its 16-megapixel sensor takes good photos too, with macro shots being a particular specialty.
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
One of the most affordable DSLRs around is even more of a bargain at this price – the 4000D is easy to use, while offering all the usual DSLR benefits, including a large APS-C sensor, optical viewfinder and manual controls.
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm EZ Lens, Silver
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm EZ Lens, Silver
The Olympus OM-D MII's small size makes it great shout for any photographers looking for a portable mirrorless camera. It's an even better recommendation with this £97.55 saving attached.
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI's class-leading obstacle avoidance tech and excellent cameras make it the current king of drones. The original Mavic Pro combines an extremely portable, folding design with an excellent 4K camera that still holds its own against more recent rivals. You can save £320 right now.
Sony RX100 V
Sony RX100 V
It might have been succeeded by the RX100 VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot at a speedy 24 frames per second.
Amazon Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.
All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
Again, if you know that your child might prefer a bigger screen then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the way to go. Boasting a huge £50 discount, this is sure to be one of Black Friday's hottest items.
Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon BBQ Deals
Best Amazon BBQ Deals
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.
Amazon Coffee Deals
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385
Delivering longer, mug-sized cups of coffee, the Vertuo runs on a new pod system. Excellent, rich coffee is its hallmark, making this the ideal product for those that like longer cups of coffee.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV681UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away, Powerful, Red
Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV681UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away, Powerful, Red
Get 40% off this flexible upright hoover as part of Amazon's Black Friday
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
A big saving on this cordless upright from Bosch. An LED tells you when the built-in filter needs cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. This model only weighs 3kg, making getting it around simple and sweat-free.
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
A big saving on Gtech's bagged cordless vacuum. Replacement bags cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, with each holding 1.5 litres in capacity. Eco mode sees you get a generous 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
While we've yet to review this particular model, we've been big fans of Neato robot vacuums in the past and this one has a big saving. This model can automatically keep itself charged up and even works with Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Smartphone Deals
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei's first flagship of 2018 still packs plenty of punch, with its impressive Leica-branded AI triple-camera array and its whopping 4000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Save £140 on Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Available in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue and complete with 64GB of storage, the S9 sports fast wireless charging, a stuuning AMOLED Infinity Display, dual aperture camera and much more.