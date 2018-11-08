Amazon Cyber Monday: start date, what to expect and UK deals live now

Amazon Cyber Monday: We know sifting through Amazon’s massive product and service range can be daunting. We’ve got years of experience at spotting great deals and have listed the offers we feel you should care about.

When is it?

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2018 sale this year will fall on Monday November 26th.

But, we’d also bet our bottom dollar that the deals will carry on for the entire week until at least the following Friday. Amazon’s already revealed it’s going big on Amazon Black Friday this year by kickstarting its deals from Friday 16th November all the way through to Sunday 25th November. That then leads us neatly into Amazon Cyber Monday.

What is it?

While Cyber Monday often takes second billing to Black Friday, it could well be your last chance to snap up a massive saving on your Christmas gifts. Once it’s been and gone, many prices will revert to their much higher origins, potentially leaving you out of pocket if you dilly-dally. That’s why Cyber Monday for Amazon last year proved to be one of its biggest for products sold.

In some instances, the discounts you see can far eclipse those seen from the previous week of sales, as it’s the last remaining battleground for retailers to one-up each other. One things for sure, Amazon doesn’t like letting its competitors get the better of it for discounts, too.

In terms of what to expect from this year’s Cyber Monday discounts, it’s likely to be a similar case to years gone by. That means plenty of big 4K TVs, soundbars, laptops, fitness trackers, drones, vacuum cleaners and much, much more.

Not to forget Amazon’s own devices like Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Fire tablets, too. Amazon sells boatloads of these in every Cyber Monday sale thanks to some deep discounts.

Best Amazon deals live now

If you’re looking to pick up a bargain right this very moment, the good news is that Amazon’s discounting its wares all year long.

Better yet, we’ve got our eagle eyes on this discounts for you. If you’re not already a member, it’s worth signing up for Amazon Prime. Not only do you get expedited delivery, but you get a range of benefits like Prime Video thrown in, too. You can find out more about the other perks at the bottom of this article.

Jump to Amazon Black Friday deals:

Amazon devices | Laptops | TVs | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Cameras | Tablets | Fitness Trackers | BBQs | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Smartphones

Amazon Devices Deals

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Amazon Laptop Deals

Amazon TV Deals

Amazon Gaming Deals



Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Amazon Drone Deals

Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Amazon Headphones Deals

Amazon Camera Deals

Amazon Tablet Deals

Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Amazon BBQ Deals

Amazon Coffee Deals



Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Amazon Smartphone Deals