Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 UK: All the best deals live now

Richard Easton

Amazon Cyber Monday: We know sifting through Amazon’s massive product and service range can be daunting. We’ve got years of experience at spotting great deals and have listed the offers we feel you should care about.  

 

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals live now

We’ve rounded up all of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals for you right here, kicking off with the Amazon Deals of the Day you don’t want to miss.

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change.

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Deals of the Day

Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals

KitchenAid 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer (Various Colours)

A gigantic saving on this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Its lowest ever price.

Amazon

|

Save £309.01

|

Now £269.99

View Deal

Now £269.99

|

Save £309.01

|

Amazon

Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus for windows, tiles, mirrors & shower

Get those windows and more looking shiny.

Amazon

|

Save £33.54

|

Now £33.99

View Deal

Now £33.99

|

Save £33.54

|

Amazon

Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun

A bargain electric toothbrush packed with accessories.

Amazon

|

Save £175

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £175

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Devices Deals

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote

The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £59.98

View Deal

Now £59.98

|

Save £40

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)

This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Amazon

|

Save £35

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £35

|

Amazon


Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals

All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27

Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £109.99

View Deal

Now £109.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon


Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals

All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27

The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £169.99

View Deal

Now £169.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals

Amazon Echo Spot

As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon


Best Echo Sub Deals

Echo Sub

Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Amazon

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Amazon

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals

Amazon Smart Plug

Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Amazon

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Amazon


Best Echo Input Deals

Echo Input

Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Amazon

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Amazon


Best Kindle Deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation - 2018 Release), Black

Protect the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) with this slick leather cover. The perfect add-on for your new e-reader.

Amazon

|

£34.99

View Deal

£34.99

|

Amazon


All-New Amazon Fire HD 8

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers

The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock

Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £79.98

View Deal

Now £79.98

|

Save £40

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal

Fire 7 Tablet

A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £20

|

Amazon


Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB

While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon


Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)

At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £129.00

View Deal

Now £129.00

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)

At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.

Amazon

|

Save £80

|

Now £149.00

View Deal

Now £149.00

|

Save £80

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Services Deals

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday Deal

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service normally costs £7.99 a month, however with this deal you can bag 3 months for £1.99.

Amazon

|

Usually £23.79

|

£1.99 for 3 months

View Deal

£1.99 for 3 months

|

Usually £23.79

|

Amazon

Audible Black Friday Deal

Audible – 50% off your first four months

Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.

Amazon

|

50% off

|

Now £3.99

View Deal

Now £3.99

|

50% off

|

Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited Black Friday Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months for just £0.99

The perfect time to sign up for Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service.

Amazon

|

£0.99 for 3 months

View Deal

£0.99 for 3 months

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Laptop Deals

Best Amazon Laptop Deals

ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal

Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £699.99

View Deal

Now £699.99

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.

Amazon

|

Save £310.99

|

Now £1,389.00

View Deal

Now £1,389.00

|

Save £310.99

|

Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals

If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £419.00

View Deal

Now £419.00

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)

Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.

Amazon

|

Save £300

|

Now £1,148.97

View Deal

Now £1,148.97

|

Save £300

|

Amazon

ASUS C101PA-FS002 10.1-inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip (Silver) - (OP1 Processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 10.1 360-Degree Rotatable Touchscreen, Chrome OS)

Amazon

|

Save £150

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £150

|

Amazon

ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.

Amazon

|

Save £400.99

|

Now £1,499.00

View Deal

Now £1,499.00

|

Save £400.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK TV Deals

Best Amazon TV Deals

Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £319.00

View Deal

Now £319.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV

A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.

Amazon

|

Save £171

|

Now £364.00

View Deal

Now £364.00

|

Save £171

|

Amazon

Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.

Amazon

|

£100.99

|

Now £379.00

View Deal

Now £379.00

|

£100.99

|

Amazon

Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images. A tasty deal for the price.

Amazon

|

Save £335

|

Now £474.00

View Deal

Now £474.00

|

Save £335

|

Amazon

Philips 55PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Though it's not a huge saving in cost, this mid-range TV 55in was already fantastic before and this price cut should highlight how much of a steal it is.

Amazon

|

Save £221

|

Now £479.00

View Deal

Now £479.00

|

Save £221

|

Amazon

Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £569.00

View Deal

Now £569.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV

The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.

Amazon

|

Save £470.99

|

Now £629.00

View Deal

Now £629.00

|

Save £470.99

|

Amazon

Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV

Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.

Amazon

|

Save £600.99

|

Now £1,099.00

View Deal

Now £1,099.00

|

Save £600.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Gaming Deals

Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)

For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Amazon

|

Now £204.98

View Deal

Now £204.98

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle

Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.

Amazon

|

Save £48.05

|

Now £359.99

View Deal

Now £359.99

|

Save £48.05

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.

Amazon

|

Save £32.50

|

Now £232.97

View Deal

Now £232.97

|

Save £32.50

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Assassins Creed Odyssey (Exclusive) + Fallout 76 (Exclusive)

This Xbox One X bundle packages in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76 for just £400. Alternatively, you can trade the Forza games for a 3-month subscription for Xbox Games Pass, where you can stream a large selection of excellent Xbox games.

Amazon

|

Save £24.98

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £24.98

|

Amazon

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Was £299.99

|

Now £298.99

View Deal

Now £298.99

|

Was £299.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.

Amazon

|

Was £399.99

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Was £399.99

|

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.

Amazon

|

Save £22.99

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £22.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4 (Discs), Fortnite Deep Freeze (Download) Pro4-40 Headset and 90 Day PS Plus Card (Subscription) - Black

Great multiplayer bundle

|

£299.00

View Deal

£299.00

|

Great multiplayer bundle

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue with Super Mario Party

This Nintendo Switch bundle sees the multiplayer gem Super Mario Party included, which offers fun for the whole family this Christmas.

Amazon

|

£288.99

View Deal

£288.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code

This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue

The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller

This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99

Amazon

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £49.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!

Amazon

|

Special Edition

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Special Edition

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Electric Toothbrush Deals

Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

A frankly ridiculous reduction on a fantastic electric toothbrush.

Amazon

|

Save £210

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £210

|

Amazon

Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction

The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.

Amazon

|

Now £29.98

View Deal

Now £29.98

|

Amazon

Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction

The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.

Amazon

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Amazon

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).

Amazon

|

Now £68.99

View Deal

Now £68.99

|

Amazon

Oral-B Genius 9000

Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.

Amazon

|

Now £89.95

View Deal

Now £89.95

|

Amazon

Oral-B Pro 600 CrossAction

A £50 electric toothbrush for £20? That's a deal worth smiling about.

Amazon

|

Save £30.50

|

Now £19.49

View Deal

Now £19.49

|

Save £30.50

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Drone Deals

Best Amazon Drone Deals

DJI Mavic Air

DJI's Mavic Air is an excellent drone for hobbyists, thanks to its superb 4K camera, class-leading obstacle avoidance and tiny form factor. This is its lowest ever price – the offer runs until 11pm on 26 November 2018.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £769

View Deal

Now £769

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

DJI Osmo Mobile 2

Take your smartphone videos to the next level with this motorised gimbal, which is now a serious bargain at just £109 (the original DJI Osmo launched at £299). Its 3-axis gimbal and 15-hour battery life make it the best of its kind.

Amazon

|

Save £29

|

Now £129.00

View Deal

Now £129.00

|

Save £29

|

Amazon

Parrot Anafi 4K drone

Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Amazon

|

Save £170

|

Now £509.90

View Deal

Now £509.90

|

Save £170

|

Amazon

DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit Accessories Combo Bundle for Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter

If you've already splashed out on a Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom but fancy giving your flying camera a bit more stamina, then this Fly More kit has just had its price slashed. It includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, a car charger and a shoulder bag.

Amazon

|

Save £187

|

Now £339.00

View Deal

Now £339.00

|

Save £187

|

Amazon

DJI UK Goggles Racing Edition

Steal a march on your drone racing rivals with these supercharged DJI Goggles, which trump the standard Goggles with improved antennas, latency, comfort and the bonus of support for the less crowded 5.8Ghz transmission band.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £449.00

View Deal

Now £449.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Parrot Bebop 2

At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.

Amazon

|

Save £215

|

Now £279.99

View Deal

Now £279.99

|

Save £215

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Soundbar Deals

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Amazon

|

Save £56

|

Now £89.00

View Deal

Now £89.00

|

Save £56

|

Amazon

Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer

Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar

Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa

A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Not the most refined performer but it's big and bold performance certainly grabs your attention.

Amazon

|

£49.99

View Deal

£49.99

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2

Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.

Amazon

|

Save 42%

|

Now £69.00

View Deal

Now £69.00

|

Save 42%

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market.

Amazon

|

Now £128.70

View Deal

Now £128.70

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker

The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £389.00

View Deal

Now £389.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Headphones Deals

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

|

Save £111

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £111

|

Amazon

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

|

Save £55

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £55

|

Amazon

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black

A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.

Amazon

|

Save £45

|

Now £44.95

View Deal

Now £44.95

|

Save £45

|

Amazon

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones. Get while it's still available.

Amazon

|

Now £154.99

View Deal

Now £154.99

|

Amazon

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless

A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery

Amazon

|

Save 57%

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save 57%

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

|

Save £59

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £59

|

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

|

Save £99.96

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £99.96

|

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

|

Save £85.99

|

Now £239.95

View Deal

Now £239.95

|

Save £85.99

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

There's a cracking and substantial discount to be had on B&O Play's wireless earbuds

Amazon

|

Save £94

|

Now £134.99

View Deal

Now £134.99

|

Save £94

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Camera Deals

Best Amazon Camera Deals

Fujifilm X-A3 XC16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OIS II Kit (Camel)

An extraordinary deal for a Fujifilm X Series camera. The X-A3 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and can fire off an impressive 6fps in burst mode. It's also compatible with the best range of APS-C lenses around.

Amazon

|

Save £170

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Save £170

|

Amazon

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens

A record low price for the Sony A6000. This classic compact system camera is a great choice for beginner photographers and YouTubers, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, excellent Full HD video and face detecting powers.

Amazon

|

Save £381

|

Now £369.00

View Deal

Now £369.00

|

Save £381

|

Amazon

GoPro HERO5 Action Camera Bundle (Includes Casey, Shorty + 16 GB Memory Card) - Black

A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

Nikon D5300 + 18-105 mm + VR Kit

What was once a high-end DSLR that sold for £749 (body only) has now been slashed down to budget level, making this bundle a great buy for beginners and improvers. It has a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, while the lens offers a very versatile range of focal lengths.

Amazon

|

Save £230

|

Now £799.00

View Deal

Now £799.00

|

Save £230

|

Amazon

Sony RX100 Mark IV

It might have been succeeded by the RX100 V and VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot 4K video.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £588.40

View Deal

Now £588.40

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit

One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £489.00

View Deal

Now £489.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black

Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.

Amazon

|

Save £161

|

Now £519.00

View Deal

Now £519.00

|

Save £161

|

Amazon

Panasonic DMC-G80 Compact System Camera

This DSLR-style mirrorless camera takes fantastic photos and is a serious bargain at this price. It takes 16MP photos, has five-axis image stabilisation and shoots 4K video too.

Amazon

|

Save £154

|

Now £474.99

View Deal

Now £474.99

|

Save £154

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Tablet Deals

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save 24%

|

Now £59.00

View Deal

Now £59.00

|

Save 24%

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)

There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.

Amazon

|

Save £69.01

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Save £69.01

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £74.69

|

Now £258.99

View Deal

Now £258.99

|

Save £74.69

|

Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)

Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £20

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.

Amazon

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers

At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers

If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case

Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Again, if you know that your child might prefer a bigger screen then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the way to go. Boasting a huge £50 discount, this is sure to be one of Black Friday's hottest items.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal

A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £35.99

View Deal

Now £35.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day

The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.

Amazon

|

Save 25%

|

Now £74.99

View Deal

Now £74.99

|

Save 25%

|

Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.

Amazon

|

Now £17.47

View Deal

Now £17.47

|

Amazon

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.

Amazon

|

Now £159.00

View Deal

Now £159.00

|

Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.

Amazon

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals

Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids

Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £119.98

View Deal

Now £119.98

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.

Amazon

|

Save £15.32

|

Now £29.49

View Deal

Now £29.49

|

Save £15.32

|

Amazon

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit

Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock

Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.

Amazon

|

Save £20.85

|

Now £34.31

View Deal

Now £34.31

|

Save £20.85

|

Amazon

Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns

Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Amazon Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929

Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set

For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.

Amazon

|

Save £10.02

|

Now £36.13

View Deal

Now £36.13

|

Save £10.02

|

Amazon

LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy

Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.

Amazon

|

Save £5

|

Now £26.25

View Deal

Now £26.25

|

Save £5

|

Amazon

LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model

One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.

Amazon

|

Save £8.99

|

Now £38.24

View Deal

Now £38.24

|

Save £8.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Best Star Wars Deals – Black Friday

Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.

Amazon

|

Save £96.48

|

Now £96.50

View Deal

Now £96.50

|

Save £96.48

|

Amazon

Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero

Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.

Amazon

|

Save £138.21

|

Now £62.95

View Deal

Now £62.95

|

Save £138.21

|

Amazon

Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.

Amazon

|

Save £80.00

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £80.00

|

Amazon

Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £70.41

|

Now £62.90

View Deal

Now £62.90

|

Save £70.41

|

Amazon

Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots

Sphero's Force Band is a Bluetooth-enabled wrist strap which lets you direct your Sphere robots around the home, instead of having to use an iOS or Android phone. It’s available to buy from Amazon on Black Friday with a discount bigger than Jabba the Hutt’s waistline.

Amazon

|

Save £66.47

|

Now £12.25

View Deal

Now £12.25

|

Save £66.47

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Smart Home Deals

Hive Active Heating & Amazon Echo Dot Bundle – Black Friday Deals

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

If you already have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, but want a smart thermostat and hot water control with Alexa support, pick up this Hive Active Heating deal.

Amazon

|

Save £70.01

|

Now £108.99

View Deal

Now £108.99

|

Save £70.01

|

Amazon

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

Get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water system professionally fitted for less with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Amazon

|

Save £100.01

|

Now £148.99

View Deal

Now £148.99

|

Save £100.01

|

Amazon

Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

If you don't need Hive to control your hot water, but would like an Active Heating thermostat that'll work in tandem with your existing Amazon Echo speaker (or other Alexa-supporting device), then save some money with this deal.

Amazon

|

Save £70.01

|

Now £108.99

View Deal

Now £108.99

|

Save £70.01

|

Amazon

Tado Smart Thermostat Black Friday Deal 2018

tado° Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ - Intelligent heating control, works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT

One of our favourite smart thermostats and a model that can be expanded with smart radiator valves is available at a special price for a limited time.

Amazon

|

Save £70.99

|

Now £122.99

View Deal

Now £122.99

|

Save £70.99

|

Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Lighting - Black Friday Deals

Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 2 m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit + Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 1 m Lightstrip Plus LED Extension Kit

Save £39 on this Hue bundle which combines the base Hue Lightstrip (2m) with an extra (1m) extension kit.

Amazon

|

Save £39.31

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £39.31

|

Amazon

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Smart Motion Sensor

Save nearly £45 on this combo. The Motion Sensor is great and will automatically turn the lights on when you walk by.

Amazon

|

Save £44.99

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

Save £44.99

|

Amazon

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E14)

Three bulbs are included in this package and you'll save £53.45 in the process.

Amazon

|

Save £53.45

|

Now £67.49

View Deal

Now £67.49

|

Save £53.45

|

Amazon

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Ambience Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light

Improve your entertainment area with this selection of Hue products. Save £37.95.

Amazon

|

Save £37.95

|

Now £69.99

View Deal

Now £69.99

|

Save £37.95

|

Amazon

Best Small Appliance Amazon Black Friday 2018 Deals

Philips HR2332/11 Viva Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker, 150 W

A great value pasta and noodles maker that won't take up too much space.

Amazon

|

Save £80

|

Now £134.99

View Deal

Now £134.99

|

Save £80

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber UK Monday BBQ Deals

Best Amazon BBQ Deals

La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag

You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.

Amazon

|

Now £37.99

View Deal

Now £37.99

|

Amazon

Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue

Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.

Amazon

|

Now £39.94

View Deal

Now £39.94

|

Amazon

Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal

A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.

Amazon

|

Now £152.99

View Deal

Now £152.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber UK Monday Coffee Deals

Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals

Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal

This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £149.00

View Deal

Now £149.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included

Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.

Amazon

|

Now £118.99

View Deal

Now £118.99

|

Amazon

De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver

This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.

Amazon

|

Now £119.00

View Deal

Now £119.00

|

Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385

Delivering longer, mug-sized cups of coffee, the Vertuo runs on a new pod system. Excellent, rich coffee is its hallmark, making this the ideal product for those that like longer cups of coffee.

Amazon

|

Save £80

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Save £80

|

Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday UK Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV681UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away, Powerful, Red

Get 40% off this flexible upright hoover as part of Amazon's Black Friday

Amazon

|

Save £121

|

Now £169.00

View Deal

Now £169.00

|

Save £121

|

Amazon

VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac

If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.

Amazon

|

Now £27.99

View Deal

Now £27.99

|

Amazon

Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters

Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black

A big saving on this cordless upright from Bosch. An LED tells you when the built-in filter needs cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. This model only weighs 3kg, making getting it around simple and sweat-free.

Amazon

|

Save 20%

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save 20%

|

Amazon