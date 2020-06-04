Amazon commits to free Premier League streams when football resumes

Amazon has announced it’ll offer free access to the remaining four Premier League games it has the rights to show this season. That means you won’t need a Prime subscription to tune in.

The video streaming app is in the first season of its deal to offer a limited number of top flight games, but this is the first time games will be offered freely to all who which to tune in. With the fixtures yet to be confirmed ahead of the resumption of the Premier League later this month, football fans will have to wait and see which games will be aired by Amazon.

“Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action,” said Alex Green, the managing director or Prime Video Sport Europe. “We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video’s additional fixtures in the 2019/20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video.”

Amazon’s commitments follow’s Sky’s decision to offer 25 of its remaining fixtures to those without a subscription. The BBC will also be showing four games as part of an agreement with the current rights holders. That will represent the first time traditional free-to-air TV has shown a Premier League game live since the league’s inception in August 1992.

BT is the only one of the stakeholders yet to commit to broadcasting at least some games for non-subscribers.

The Premier League will return in two weeks, following a three-month hiatus, giving sports fans a much-needed boost amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The first fixtures will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa take on Sheffield United on June 17. There’ll be a full program of fixtures over the following weekend, which are yet to be confirmed.

The schedule is expected to allow for all of the remaining fixtures to be broadcast live in the UK. We’ll be in touch to let you know which games are airing where and how you can watch them.

