Don’t miss this Amazon Boxing Day massive saving on the new Tile Mate

If you struggle to keep tabs on your important items, this Amazon Boxing Day discount on the newly-released Tile Mate (2018) shouldn’t be missed.

Tile has been the biggest name in Bluetooth thing finders over the past few years. Its latest Tile Mate (2018) is its best yet with the introduction of replaceable batteries. Better yet, if you snap one up today, you can bag four of them for just £39.99 – a saving of £15.

One of our biggest issues with Tile devices of old was the lack of a replaceable battery. That meant you had to buy a new one after a year, which isn’t ideal. These new models take standard watch batteries, so can live on forever helping you to find your important items like keys, bags or anything you can think of. You’ll easily find at least four things to attach these Tiles to.

We gave the Tile Mate (2018) a 9/10 review, where we said:

“It’s pretty rare that an otherwise great product is hampered by a single flaw. It’s rarer still that that flaw will get fixed in a new version. But this is eaxctly the case with the new Tile Pro and Tile Mate.

The lack of a replaceable battery made recommending the old models difficult, and the built-in expiration date meant I never wanted to gift them. Now, with replaceable batteries, both models are great purchases. Which model you choose will depend entirely on your needs.”

The Tile gadgets are seriously clever, using other Tile members to help anonymously locate your missing items. There have been stories of lost luggage being located halfway across the world. There are also speakers inside so you can use your phone to help find your items by making your Tile emit a chime. It works the other way round, too, so you can use your Tile to locate your phone.

Needless to say, if you’re always losing your stuff, you’ll want to pick up these Tile Mate devices before they go back up in price. They make fantastic gifts, too.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.