Amazon Black Friday 2018 sales event kicks-off in UK
Amazon Black Friday: Sorting through all of the Black Friday Amazon UK deals is going to be a daunting task, but we’re up for the challenge as Amazon launches its 2018 Black Friday sales event in the UK. For more of our Black Friday coverage, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals guide that includes deals from all of the other big UK retailers.
When is Amazon Black Friday?
Amazon has now announced that its official Amazon Black Friday sales period will last from 00:01 Friday November 16th to 23:59 Sunday November 25th. That means it all kicks off a week ahead of Black Friday itself, which falls on November 23rd. Amazon is billing this year’s Amazon Black Friday as its ‘biggest Black Friday yet’, which means there’s a lot to get excited for. It will also lead into Amazon Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday November 26th.
But while those are the official Amazon Black Friday dates, the sales have actually already kicked off in earnest with a number of Early Black Friday deals. Of course, we’re already rounding up the best of those right here as well as the retailer’s ongoing sales. After all, Amazon is constantly discounting items all year round.
Black Friday Amazon UK Deals Live Now
We’ve rounded up some of the best of these for you below, organised into handy product categories.
All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.
Jump to Amazon Black Friday deals:
Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.
Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget.
Best Echo Sub Deals
Echo Sub
Echo Sub
Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.
Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon Smart Plug
Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.
Best Echo Input Deals
Echo Input
Echo Input
Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
All-New Amazon Fire HD 8
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
Amazon Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
With a tasty saving of nearly £40, this compact and ruggedised ASUS Chromebook can be yours for the low price of only £179.99.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
A massive price drop on this Acer Chromebook for Early Black Friday. It hasn't been anywhere near as low as this for months.
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
This budget-friendly Chromebook has a great saving and is perfect for anyone with only basic browsing and productivity needs.
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Great build quality, clever natural writing technology and strong battery life from this super-portable laptop-tablet hybrid.
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
A supremely portable 14-inch laptop with a great keyboard and trackpad, not to mention good performance from its i7 CPU.
Amazon TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A great saving on Philips' 4K model that supports Ambilight for a more immersive lighting experience. This model comes with integrated Freeview Play.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
4K and HDR in a nicely sized 65-inch package from one of the most dependable TV makers around. This Amazon price is a good £100 cheaper than elsewhere, too.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Amazon Gaming Deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
This is an astounding Black Friday deal from Amazon – far better than the usual £199.99 PSVR deals that we've seen in recent months.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
For no extra cost, this bundle comes with Fortnite pre-installed, 1000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Pack which contains several in-game items. A great shout for any Fortnite fans out there.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals (Price: Low to high)
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Oral-B Genius 9000
Oral-B Genius 9000
Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.
Amazon Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
The Mavic Pro was DJI's first ever folding drone and the recipient of our Best Drone of the Year 2017 award. It has fantastic image quality, plenty of flight modes and is great fun to use.
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI's latest and greatest folding drone is its smallest yet and includes 4K video and a raft of automated flight modes. The Fly More Combo pack includes extra accessories like batteries and propellers that make it great value and even more so with this discount.
DJI Spark
DJI Spark
A great saving on a standalone DJI Spark drone. This portable drone packs in a great 1080p camera and loads of automated flight modes making it a great introduction to drone flying.
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It’s very new, so you won’t find any money off just yet, but it’s already very reasonably priced.
Parrot Bebop 2
Parrot Bebop 2
At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.
Amazon Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
The Creative Muvo 2C provides surprisingly decent bass given its tiny size, and it’s packed full of features. If portability is everything, this is a great pick.
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Graphite Black
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Graphite Black
Arguably our favourite super-portable Bluetooth speaker on the market, the UE Blast provides great sound, a compact and waterproof body, excellent battery life and Alexa support.
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Amazon Headphones Deals
Best Amazon Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
A big saving on this audiophile-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. These support high-resolution audio and the frequency response of 5-40,000Hz will have your music sounding its best.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
If you don't fancy stretching to Sony's top of the range WH-1000 range of headphones, this ANC pair is a decent alternative for much less cash.
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Want a compact set of travel earbuds with noise cancelling capabilities? Then you can’t do better than the Bose QuietComfort 20.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Amazon Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Panasonic DC-FZ82EBK 60x Optical Zoom Lumix Digital Camera, Black
Panasonic DC-FZ82EBK 60x Optical Zoom Lumix Digital Camera, Black
With a 60x optical zoom on board, you'll never miss that perfect safari or long distance money shot again – now with a decent saving of £30 on Amazon.
Olympus V207052SE000 OM-D E-M10 Mark II Compact System Camera - 14-42 EZ Lens, Silver
Olympus V207052SE000 OM-D E-M10 Mark II Compact System Camera - 14-42 EZ Lens, Silver
The Olympus OM-D MII's small size makes it great shout for any photographers looking for a portable mirrorless camera. It's an even better recommendation with this £97.55 saving attached.
Canon EOS 200D Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18 - 55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens - Black
Canon EOS 200D Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18 - 55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens - Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
GoPro Hero7 Black
GoPro Hero7 Black
The GoPro Hero7 Black takes electronic stabilisation to a whole new level and, right now, it's the best action camera you can buy. Save £14.10 when buying through Amazon.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K Camera - Grey
DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K Camera - Grey
DJI's peerless obstacle avoidance tech and excellent cameras make it the king of drones, and the better deals on its flying cameras right now. The original Mavic Pro combines an extremely portable, folding design with an excellent 4K that still holds its own against more recent rivals. You can save £239 right now.
Sony RX100 V Premium Compact Camera
Sony RX100 V Premium Compact Camera
It might have been succeeded by the RX100 VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot at a speedy 24 frames per second.
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
One of the most affordable DSLRs around is even more of a bargain at this price – the 4000D is easy to use, while offering all the usual DSLR benefits, including a large APS-C sensor, optical viewfinder and manual controls.
Amazon Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
iPad 6th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB - Space Grey
iPad 6th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB - Space Grey
Apple’s current, standard iPad is excellent value for money, with a strong CPU and Apple Pencil support for a low price.
Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon BBQ Deals
Best Amazon BBQ Deals
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.
Amazon Coffee Deals
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
A big saving on this cordless upright from Bosch. An LED tells you when the built-in filter needs cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. This model only weighs 3kg, making getting it around simple and sweat-free.
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
A big saving on Gtech's bagged cordless vacuum. Replacement bags cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, with each holding 1.5 litres in capacity. Eco mode sees you get a generous 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
While we've yet to review this particular model, we've been big fans of Neato robot vacuums in the past and this one has a big saving. This model can automatically keep itself charged up and even works with Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Smartphone Deals
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
The best iPhone (and best smartphone to some) on the market can be bought with a £99.01 reduction via Amazon.
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
The previous iteration of Google’s flagship device is perfect for anyone obsessed with having a great smartphone camera.
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
The LG G7 benefits from a beautiful display coupled with great audio capabilities, making it a perfectly suitable phone for streaming content.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual SIM capabilities, an FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite has two rear-view cameras for taking detailed shots on the go.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
The Mi A2 has punchier performance than its price might suggest, as well as classy build quality, a large 1080p display, and stock Android. Unless you’re big into Android Pay (there’s no NFC), it’s a great buy.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
motorola moto g6 64GB 5.7-Inch Android 8.0 Oreo UK Sim-Free Smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) - Deep Indigo (Exclusive to Amazon) – Early Black Friday deal
motorola moto g6 64GB 5.7-Inch Android 8.0 Oreo UK Sim-Free Smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) - Deep Indigo (Exclusive to Amazon) – Early Black Friday deal
A massive saving on the Moto G6 as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday sale.
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 4.6 Inch HD Screen, Android 8.0 Oreo, UK SIM-Free Smartphone with 4Gb RAM and 32 GB Storage (Single SIM) - Black
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 4.6 Inch HD Screen, Android 8.0 Oreo, UK SIM-Free Smartphone with 4Gb RAM and 32 GB Storage (Single SIM) - Black
The lowest price Amazon has ever sold the Xperia XZ1 Compact. A great choice if big phones turn you off.
What deals to expect from Black Friday Amazon UK
Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for Amazon Black Friday, it has also revealed some details on what to expect, namely: “thousands of deals on the latest consumer electronics and Amazon devices as well as this year’s must-have toys, games, fashion, jewellery, beauty, home items and more.”
It’s impossible to predict with absolute certainty the exact deals Amazon will be running this coming Black Friday. But we can take an educated guess based on previous years, as the retailer is pretty consistent with its approach.
With that in mind, we’d expect to see discounts on PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch games consoles, GoPro action cameras, and Ultimate Ears speakers (eyes peeled for some top UE Boom 2 deals now that the UE Boom 3 is out).
Naturally, Amazon will be using Black Friday to push its own hardware. It’s traditionally one of the best times of the year to shop for Kindles, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets and Echo devices. We’re expecting massive savings here, as Amazon aggressively seeks to place its Alexa digital assistant into every home it can.
Last year, the Echo Dot in particular was one of the biggest sellers from Amazon UK. Chances are, that 3rd generation model will be discounted. Other top sellers last year included Call of Duty WWII, Oral B electric toothbrushes, and toys. Lots and lots of toys. Supposedly, Amazon sold 4.3 million of them, so if you’re looking for Christmas presents, it could pay to wait for Amazon Black Friday and get all your gifts sorted in one fell swoop. Amazon UK also sold 210,000 pairs of headphones.
One word of advice: if you’re not a fully paid up Amazon Prime member, now is the time to consider signing up for the company’s free 30 day trial. It’ll give you access to a whole load of extra deals, as well as benefits such as free next day deliveries.
Amazon in the US has announced that it’s removing the minimum order requirement to get free shipping, but there’s no mention of Amazon UK offering the same. So at the moment, you need to spend at least £20 to get free delivery. This isn’t the expedited delivery you get with Amazon Prime, either, so if you’re in a hurry definitely sign up for that Prime trial. We’re holding out hope that Amazon slashes the price of a Prime membership for Black Friday as it has done in previous years, too.
Amazon has also started offering customers the option of splitting the cost of items across 5 months. Better yet, this is interest free. From what we’ve seen, this seems to be account specific in terms of what items have this as a payment option, however. We’ve typically seen it available as an option on Amazon’s devices, but headphones like the Sony 1000XM3 and phones like the OnePlus 6T have also had this option for some but not others. Needless to say, if you get this option it could be a handy one to help spread the cost this Black Friday without costing you anything extra.
Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial
Amazon Prime Wardrobe
Ahead of Amazon Black Friday, the retailer has recently announced another new perk for its Prime subscribers, aimed at those who buy fashion from the retail giant. With its Prime Wardrobe benefit, you can now pick between three to eight items of eligible clothing items to ‘try before you buy’.
These are then sent to you free of charge, with no upfront cost, where you then have seven days to try them out. A pre-paid bag makes it easy to return the items you don’t want, and you’ll then only be charged for the items you want to keep. It’s an innovative approach, with many shoppers already making use of cheap and easy returns to try out fashion from online retailers. The big change here is not having to pay anything upfront and then worry about getting a refund.
“Whether you want to try out some new wardrobe staples, the latest seasonal trends, or need new clothes for the family with the option to try multiple sizes, colours, and styles – Prime Wardrobe makes shopping at Amazon easier than ever” said Susan Saideman, Vice President of Amazon Fashion Europe.
To celebrate the launch, Amazon has a promotion where you can save £5 if you choose to keep Prime Wardrobe items between £100 to £199.99. If you keep £200 or more of Prime Wardrobe items, you’ll save £20. You can find out more about the Prime Wardrobe promotion here.
Amazon Black Friday – What do I get with Amazon Prime in the UK?
The number of benefits from Amazon Prime membership nowadays is almost dizzying. It all started off with expedited delivery but has now expanded to much, much more.
Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial
Expedited delivery
Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.
If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.
Prime Video
Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.
Prime Reading
If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.
Prime Music
For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.
Twitch Prime
Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.
Prime Early Access
You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.
Unlimited photo storage
You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.
Prime exclusive Audible trial
If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.
You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.
Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.
Amazon Household
You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.
If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.
Premier League and other sports (in the future)
Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.
Amazon Prime Student
If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.
Amazon Black Friday – How to know if it’s a good deal
Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a genuinely good deal.
Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.
If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.
Amazon Warehouse Deals
Don’t forget about Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.
All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.
