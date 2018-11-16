Amazon Black Friday 2018 sales event kicks-off in UK

Amazon Black Friday: Sorting through all of the Black Friday Amazon UK deals is going to be a daunting task, but we’re up for the challenge as Amazon launches its 2018 Black Friday sales event in the UK. For more of our Black Friday coverage, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals guide that includes deals from all of the other big UK retailers.

When is Amazon Black Friday?

Amazon has now announced that its official Amazon Black Friday sales period will last from 00:01 Friday November 16th to 23:59 Sunday November 25th. That means it all kicks off a week ahead of Black Friday itself, which falls on November 23rd. Amazon is billing this year’s Amazon Black Friday as its ‘biggest Black Friday yet’, which means there’s a lot to get excited for. It will also lead into Amazon Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday November 26th.

But while those are the official Amazon Black Friday dates, the sales have actually already kicked off in earnest with a number of Early Black Friday deals. Of course, we’re already rounding up the best of those right here as well as the retailer’s ongoing sales. After all, Amazon is constantly discounting items all year round.

Black Friday Amazon UK Deals Live Now

We’ve rounded up some of the best of these for you below, organised into handy product categories.

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Jump to Amazon Black Friday deals:

Amazon devices | Laptops | TVs | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Cameras | Tablets | Fitness Trackers | BBQs | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Smartphones

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

What deals to expect from Black Friday Amazon UK

Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for Amazon Black Friday, it has also revealed some details on what to expect, namely: “thousands of deals on the latest consumer electronics and Amazon devices as well as this year’s must-have toys, games, fashion, jewellery, beauty, home items and more.”

It’s impossible to predict with absolute certainty the exact deals Amazon will be running this coming Black Friday. But we can take an educated guess based on previous years, as the retailer is pretty consistent with its approach.

With that in mind, we’d expect to see discounts on PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch games consoles, GoPro action cameras, and Ultimate Ears speakers (eyes peeled for some top UE Boom 2 deals now that the UE Boom 3 is out).

Naturally, Amazon will be using Black Friday to push its own hardware. It’s traditionally one of the best times of the year to shop for Kindles, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets and Echo devices. We’re expecting massive savings here, as Amazon aggressively seeks to place its Alexa digital assistant into every home it can.

Last year, the Echo Dot in particular was one of the biggest sellers from Amazon UK. Chances are, that 3rd generation model will be discounted. Other top sellers last year included Call of Duty WWII, Oral B electric toothbrushes, and toys. Lots and lots of toys. Supposedly, Amazon sold 4.3 million of them, so if you’re looking for Christmas presents, it could pay to wait for Amazon Black Friday and get all your gifts sorted in one fell swoop. Amazon UK also sold 210,000 pairs of headphones.

One word of advice: if you’re not a fully paid up Amazon Prime member, now is the time to consider signing up for the company’s free 30 day trial. It’ll give you access to a whole load of extra deals, as well as benefits such as free next day deliveries.

Amazon in the US has announced that it’s removing the minimum order requirement to get free shipping, but there’s no mention of Amazon UK offering the same. So at the moment, you need to spend at least £20 to get free delivery. This isn’t the expedited delivery you get with Amazon Prime, either, so if you’re in a hurry definitely sign up for that Prime trial. We’re holding out hope that Amazon slashes the price of a Prime membership for Black Friday as it has done in previous years, too.

Amazon has also started offering customers the option of splitting the cost of items across 5 months. Better yet, this is interest free. From what we’ve seen, this seems to be account specific in terms of what items have this as a payment option, however. We’ve typically seen it available as an option on Amazon’s devices, but headphones like the Sony 1000XM3 and phones like the OnePlus 6T have also had this option for some but not others. Needless to say, if you get this option it could be a handy one to help spread the cost this Black Friday without costing you anything extra.

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Ahead of Amazon Black Friday, the retailer has recently announced another new perk for its Prime subscribers, aimed at those who buy fashion from the retail giant. With its Prime Wardrobe benefit, you can now pick between three to eight items of eligible clothing items to ‘try before you buy’.

These are then sent to you free of charge, with no upfront cost, where you then have seven days to try them out. A pre-paid bag makes it easy to return the items you don’t want, and you’ll then only be charged for the items you want to keep. It’s an innovative approach, with many shoppers already making use of cheap and easy returns to try out fashion from online retailers. The big change here is not having to pay anything upfront and then worry about getting a refund.

“Whether you want to try out some new wardrobe staples, the latest seasonal trends, or need new clothes for the family with the option to try multiple sizes, colours, and styles – Prime Wardrobe makes shopping at Amazon easier than ever” said Susan Saideman, Vice President of Amazon Fashion Europe.

To celebrate the launch, Amazon has a promotion where you can save £5 if you choose to keep Prime Wardrobe items between £100 to £199.99. If you keep £200 or more of Prime Wardrobe items, you’ll save £20. You can find out more about the Prime Wardrobe promotion here.

Amazon Black Friday – What do I get with Amazon Prime in the UK?

The number of benefits from Amazon Prime membership nowadays is almost dizzying. It all started off with expedited delivery but has now expanded to much, much more.

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

Expedited delivery

Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.

Prime Reading

If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.

Prime Music

For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.

Prime Early Access

You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.

Unlimited photo storage

You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.

Prime exclusive Audible trial

If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.

You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.

Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.

Amazon Household

You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.

If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.

Premier League and other sports (in the future)

Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.

Amazon Prime Student

If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.

Amazon Black Friday – How to know if it’s a good deal

Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a genuinely good deal.

Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.

If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.

Amazon Warehouse Deals

Don’t forget about Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.

All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.

