Amazon Black Friday 2018: Best UK deals live right now

Richard Easton

Amazon's Black Friday 2018 is live and there are massive discounts to be had on a range of items at their store.

If you're after anything from a Fire TV Stick to a new 4K OLED TV, we've got all of Amazon specific UK best Black Friday deals right here.

Black Friday is here and Amazon’s wasted no time rushing out a wealth of great deals which our expert team is working around the clock to bring to you. We’ve seen huge discounts on everything from smartphones and tablets to white goods and TVs.

We review 1,000 mostly technology products a year, so we’re in a great position to bring you deals recommendations. Where possible, we’ll tell you what we thought when we reviewed the item. Scroll down to see our picks of the best.

Don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member for a whole host of benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year.

Also make sure to take a quick look at the hottest deals live right now.

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

Fonehouse

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

Fonehouse

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player

The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.

Amazon

|

Save £60.99

|

Now £139.00

View Deal

Now £139.00

|

Save £60.99

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Black Friday Amazon UK Deals 2018 live right now

We’ll get straight to the deals as not to slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content. But even with this hand-picked bunch of deals, we know there’s still a lot to choose from, so hop on over to our Amazon Black Friday deals highlights section at the bottom of this article to read more about some of the deals you don’t want to miss.

Jump to Amazon Black Friday deals: 

Deals of the Day | Amazon devices | Amazon services | Laptops | TVs | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Cameras | Tablets | Fitness Trackers | Toys & Lego | Smart HomeBBQs | Coffee Machines | Vacuum CleanersSmartphones

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Deals of the Day

Amazon’s got a great selection of Deals of the Day that’s worth checking. As the name implies, you only have one day before these bargains are gone. Today’s absolutely unmissable deal of the day is the Fitbit Versa, which we gave an 8/10 in our review when it was £199.99. Now that it’s just £139.99, it’s fantastic value. You’ve got one day to bag one.

Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit's fantastic smartwatch for its lowest ever price from Amazon.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £139.00

View Deal

Now £139.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.5L 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black, 220-240v, Stainless Steel Inner Pot

A tasty discount on this versatile pressure cooker.

Amazon

|

Save 53%

|

Now £79.99

View Deal

Now £79.99

|

Save 53%

|

Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Marsala Red

The lowest ever price for this running watch. Don't miss out.

Amazon

|

Save 50%

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save 50%

|

Amazon

Amazon Devices Deals

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote

The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £59.98

View Deal

Now £59.98

|

Save £40

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)

This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Amazon

|

Save £35

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £35

|

Amazon


Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals

All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27

Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £109.99

View Deal

Now £109.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon


Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals

All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27

The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £169.99

View Deal

Now £169.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals

Amazon Echo Spot

As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon


Best Echo Sub Deals

Echo Sub

Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Amazon

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Amazon

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals

Amazon Smart Plug

Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Amazon

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Amazon


Best Echo Input Deals

Echo Input

Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Amazon

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Amazon


Best Kindle Deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi

Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

£169.99

View Deal

£169.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon


All-New Amazon Fire HD 8

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers

The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock

Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £79.98

View Deal

Now £79.98

|

Save £40

|

Amazon


Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal

Fire 7 Tablet

A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £20

|

Amazon


Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB

While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon


Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)

At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £129.00

View Deal

Now £129.00

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)

At just £10 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no brainer at such a low price.

Amazon

|

Save £90

|

Now £149.00

View Deal

Now £149.00

|

Save £90

|

Amazon

Amazon Services Deals

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday Deal

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service normally costs £7.99 a month, however with this deal you can bag 3 months for £1.99.

Amazon

|

Usually £23.79

|

£1.99 for 3 months

View Deal

£1.99 for 3 months

|

Usually £23.79

|

Amazon

Audible Black Friday Deal

Audible – 50% off your first four months

Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.

Amazon

|

50% off

|

Now £3.99

View Deal

Now £3.99

|

50% off

|

Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited Black Friday Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months for just £0.99

The perfect time to sign up for Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service.

Amazon

|

£0.99 for 3 months

View Deal

£0.99 for 3 months

|

Amazon

Amazon Laptop Deals

Best Amazon Laptop Deals

Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal

We awarded the Dell XPS 13 the accolade of 'Ultrabook of the Year' for a reason. This laptop has a stunning display, a gorgeous design and a super-slick 8th Gen processor. And now it's had a huge £200 discount!

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £999.99

View Deal

Now £999.99

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.

Amazon

|

Save £310.99

|

Now £1,389.00

View Deal

Now £1,389.00

|

Save £310.99

|

Amazon

ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal

Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £699.99

View Deal

Now £699.99

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals

If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £419.00

View Deal

Now £419.00

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal

Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £400

|

Now £999.99

View Deal

Now £999.99

|

Save £400

|

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)

Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.

Amazon

|

Save £300

|

Now £1,349.00

View Deal

Now £1,349.00

|

Save £300

|

Amazon

Amazon TV Deals

Best Amazon TV Deals

Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV

A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.

Amazon

|

Save £276

|

Now £800.00

View Deal

Now £800.00

|

Save £276

|

Amazon

Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £319.00

View Deal

Now £319.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV

A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.

Amazon

|

Save £171

|

Now £389.90

View Deal

Now £389.90

|

Save £171

|

Amazon

Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images and this particular TV has all the smart apps you could want.

Amazon

|

Save £335

|

Now £444.00

View Deal

Now £444.00

|

Save £335

|

Amazon

Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £569.00

View Deal

Now £569.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV

Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.

Amazon

|

Save £601.99

|

Now £1,099.00

View Deal

Now £1,099.00

|

Save £601.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Gaming Deals

Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)

For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Amazon

|

Now £204.98

View Deal

Now £204.98

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle

Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.

Amazon

|

Save £48.05

|

Now £359.95

View Deal

Now £359.95

|

Save £48.05

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.

Amazon

|

Save £32.50

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £32.50

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges) (Xbox One)

Yet another Black Friday banger from Amazon UK. This is similar to other offers this year, but with another impressive bundle of games.

Amazon

|

Save £84.99

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £84.99

|

Amazon

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Was £299.99

|

Now £289.00

View Deal

Now £289.00

|

Was £299.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.

Amazon

|

Was £399.99

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Was £399.99

|

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Black + Spiderman + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

One of the best bundles we've seen from Amazon UK this year, you're pretty much getting Fallout 76 and Spidey for free.

Amazon

|

Save £65.57

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £65.57

|

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.

Amazon

|

Save £22.99

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £22.99

|

Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code

This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue

The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller

This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99

Amazon

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £49.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!

Amazon

|

Special Edition

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Special Edition

|

Amazon

Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction

The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.

Amazon

|

Now £29.98

View Deal

Now £29.98

|

Amazon

Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction

The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.

Amazon

|

Now £49.98

View Deal

Now £49.98

|

Amazon

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).

Amazon

|

Now £68.99

View Deal

Now £68.99

|

Amazon

Oral-B Genius 9000

Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.

Amazon

|

Now £89.95

View Deal

Now £89.95

|

Amazon

Amazon Drone Deals

Best Amazon Drone Deals

Parrot Anafi 4K drone

Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Amazon

|

Now £459.99

View Deal

Now £459.99

|

Amazon

DJI Mavic Pro Drone

The Mavic Pro was DJI's first ever folding drone and the recipient of our Best Drone of the Year 2017 award. It has fantastic image quality, plenty of flight modes and is great fun to use.

Amazon

|

Now £797.98

View Deal

Now £797.98

|

Amazon

DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo

DJI's latest and greatest folding drone is its smallest yet and includes 4K video and a raft of automated flight modes. The Fly More Combo pack includes extra accessories like batteries and propellers that make it great value and even more so with this discount.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £845.23

View Deal

Now £845.23

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Parrot Bebop 2

At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.

Amazon

|

Now £234.99

View Deal

Now £234.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Soundbar Deals

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Amazon

|

Save £81

|

Now £69.00

View Deal

Now £69.00

|

Save £81

|

Amazon

Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa

A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer

Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.

Amazon

|

Save £150

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £150

|

Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.

Amazon

|

Save £10.95

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Save £10.95

|

Amazon

Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £150.99

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £150.99

|

Amazon

Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Bluetooth Speaker

This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.

Amazon

|

Now £144.90

View Deal

Now £144.90

|

Amazon

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker

The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.

Amazon

|

Now £297.00

View Deal

Now £297.00

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker

The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £389.00

View Deal

Now £389.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Amazon Headphones Deals

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

|

Save £131

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £131

|

Amazon

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Amazon

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.

Amazon

|

Now £141.99

View Deal

Now £141.99

|

Amazon

AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones

Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's over £100 off B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

|

Save 114

|

Now £187.99

View Deal

Now £187.99

|

Save 114

|

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

|

Save £99.96

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £99.96

|

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

|

Now £244.00

View Deal

Now £244.00

|

Amazon

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black

A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.

Amazon

|

Save £45

|

Now £44.95

View Deal

Now £44.95

|

Save £45

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

There's a cracking discount on B&O Play's wireless earbuds

Amazon

|

Save £94

|

Now £134.99

View Deal

Now £134.99

|

Save £94

|

Amazon

nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones

Active noise cancelling headphones that feature aptX HD Bluetooth for high quality wireless streaming. Battery life is around 20 hours, too.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £349.00

View Deal

Now £349.00

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

Amazon Camera Deals

Best Amazon Camera Deals

Sony A6300 Compact System Camera with 16-50mm lens

One of the best camera deals of Black Friday 2018, the Sony A6300 is an excellent mirrorless all-rounder with a large APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot 4K video. The bundled zoom lens come with built-in image stabilisation too.

Amazon

|

Save £651

|

Now £729.00

View Deal

Now £729.00

|

Save £651

|

Amazon

Sony A7 full-frame camera with 28-70 mm kit lens

The original Sony A7 is still a fine full-frame camera, thanks to its 2359k-dot electronic viewfinder, weather-sealed body and 3-inch tilting screen. This its by far this bundle's lowest ever price.

Amazon

|

Save £891

|

Now £659.00

View Deal

Now £659.00

|

Save £891

|

Amazon

GoPro HERO5 Action Camera Bundle (Includes Casey, Shorty + 16 GB Memory Card) - Black

A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

Nikon D5300 + 18-105 mm + VR Kit

What was once a high-end DSLR that sold for £749 (body only) has now been slashed down to budget level, making this bundle a great buy for beginners and improvers. It has a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, while the lens offers a very versatile range of focal lengths.

Amazon

|

Save £230

|

Now £569.00

View Deal

Now £569.00

|

Save £230

|

Amazon

Sony RX100 Mark IV

It might have been succeeded by the RX100 V and VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot 4K video.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £469.00

View Deal

Now £469.00

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit

One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black

Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.

Amazon

|

Save £161

|

Now £519.00

View Deal

Now £519.00

|

Save £161

|

Amazon

Panasonic DMC-G80 Compact System Camera

This DSLR-style mirrorless camera takes fantastic photos and is a serious bargain at this price. It takes 16MP photos, has five-axis image stabilisation and shoots 4K video too.

Amazon

|

Save £154

|

Now £474.99

View Deal

Now £474.99

|

Save £154

|

Amazon

Amazon Tablet Deals

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save 24%

|

Now £59.00

View Deal

Now £59.00

|

Save 24%

|

Amazon

Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.

Amazon

|

Save 24%

|

Now £88.98

View Deal

Now £88.98

|

Save 24%

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)

There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.

Amazon

|

Save £69.01

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Save £69.01

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £74.69

|

Now £258.99

View Deal

Now £258.99

|

Save £74.69

|

Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)

Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £20

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.

Amazon

|

Now £119.65

View Deal

Now £119.65

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers

At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers

If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case

Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Again, if you know that your child might prefer a bigger screen then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the way to go. Boasting a huge £50 discount, this is sure to be one of Black Friday's hottest items.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal

A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £35.99

View Deal

Now £35.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day

The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.

Amazon

|

Save 25%

|

Now £74.99

View Deal

Now £74.99

|

Save 25%

|

Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.

Amazon

|

Now £17.48

View Deal

Now £17.48

|

Amazon

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.

Amazon

|

Now £139.00

View Deal

Now £139.00

|

Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.

Amazon

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals

Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids

Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £119.98

View Deal

Now £119.98

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.

Amazon

|

Save £15.32

|

Now £29.49

View Deal

Now £29.49

|

Save £15.32

|

Amazon

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit

Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock

Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.

Amazon

|

Save £20.85

|

Now £34.01

View Deal

Now £34.01

|

Save £20.85

|

Amazon

Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns

Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Amazon Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929

Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set

For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.

Amazon

|

Save £10.02

|

Now £39.95

View Deal

Now £39.95

|

Save £10.02

|

Amazon

LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy

Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.

Amazon

|

Save £5

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £5

|

Amazon

LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model

One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.

Amazon

|

Save £8.99

|

Now £36.00

View Deal

Now £36.00

|

Save £8.99

|

Amazon

Amazon Best Star Wars Deals – Black Friday

Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.

Amazon

|

Save £96.48

|

Now £96.50

View Deal

Now £96.50

|

Save £96.48

|

Amazon

Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero

Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.

Amazon

|

Save £138.21

|

Now £62.95

View Deal

Now £62.95

|

Save £138.21

|

Amazon

Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.

Amazon

|

Save £80.00

|