Get ready for 10 days of Amazon’s ‘biggest ever Black Friday’ kicking off November 16

If you’re getting ready for Black Friday, today’s news from Amazon will get you very excited.

Amazon doesn’t hold back when it comes to Black Friday, and this year is set to be no exception. Amazon UK has just announced that Black Friday 2018 will be its biggest yet, with a whopping 10 days of deals.

The deals will all kick off at midnight on Friday November 16th and run all the way through to 23:59 on Sunday November 25th. That of course takes you through Black Friday itself, on Friday November 23rd.

As well as delivering the deals online, Amazon has announced the return of its ‘Home of Black Friday’ pop up experience in London. It’s promising prizes, workshops and VIP experiences for attendees popping along to the location. It will be on London’s Shoreditch High Street from Thursday 22nd November until Sunday 25th November. Entry is free and open to everyone, although activities will be first come, first served.

Amazon has also announced it’s getting clever with its app, with a new AR View mode letting you see products in your home before you buy using augmented reality. Just point your phone at a space in your home, and voila, you can see what that product will look like.

Doug Gurr, Country Manager, Amazon.co.uk said, “We focus on making shopping as easy and enjoyable for the customer as possible so we hope customers will enjoy the new AR View feature in the app, which uses augmented reality technology to allow shoppers to see selected products in their own home before they decide to buy, just in time for this year’s biggest ever Black Friday sale and perfect for kitting out the home before Christmas guests start arriving.”

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is another new recent addition to Prime memberships. This lets you ‘try before you buy’ eligible clothing items. Pick up to eight items and Amazon will ship these out to you for free, without you needing to pay anything up front. You then have seven days to return anything you don’t want in the prepaid envelope before you’re charged.

But when it comes to those all-important Amazon Black Friday deals, you can expect the usual Lightning Deals, that see massive discounts for a short amount of time. As before, Prime members will get a head start on these discounts, so it pays to be an Amazon Prime member (or just take out a 30 day trial in time for Black Friday).

You can also expect new Deal of the Day items each and every day of the 10 day spectacular, so there’s bound to be something for everyone. But rather than trawling through all the deals, we’ll be curating the very best deals at our Amazon Black Friday page.

To really put you in the mood, Amazon has also shown off its Christmas advert, which you can watch below.

