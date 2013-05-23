Amazon Appstore expands reach, targets Google Play around the world

The Amazon Appstore for Android is now available in almost 200 countries as the online retailer looks to bring the fight to Google’s own Play store.

An alternative app-based digital shopping experience for Amazon’s Android centric tablet offerings, the Amazon Appstore acts as a direct competitor to Google Play,

“We are thrilled to be expanding the reach of our global app distribution to nearly 200 countries,” Mike George, Vice President of Apps and Games at Amazon said. “We think our customers will love the app selection we have to offer and also find features such as Free App of the Day and personalised recommendations very helpful as they discover and explore new apps and games.”

With apps purchased through the Amazon Appstore able to be utilised across any Android based device, George added: “By further expanding the distribution of apps to millions of customers around the world we are continuing to make it easy for customers to enjoy their Amazon apps Kindle Fire and any Android device.”

Offering personalised recommendations and single click payments, the Amazon Appstore for Android will kick off its new global expansion with a pair of high profile applications acting as the store’s ‘Free App of the Day.”

With Fruit Ninja available for download for free today, May 23, Amazon has confirmed that tomorrow, Appstore users will be able to add Cut the Rope: Experiments to their devices without charge tomorrow, May 24. The Amazon Appstore can be accessed via desktop devices, offering wider Android app purchasing options for non-Kindle based users.

As well as expanding its Appstore reach, a move that could potentially signal the imminent arrival of further Amazon branded hardware, including the repeatedly mooted Amazon phone, the tech behemoth has revealed that as of June 13, the Amazon Kindle Fire tablet will be available to buy in 170 countries.

