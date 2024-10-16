Amazon announces new Kindle range before changing its mind

On a day that’s proving something of a calamity for Amazon’s marketing team, the retailer has announced its new Kindle range, before swiftly rolling back and pulling the announcement.

Following hotly on the heels of a trusted UK high street retailer spilling the beans on the new Amazon Kindle 12th Gen, Amazon itself has now jumped the gun with its own announcement of the new Kindle range.

As The Verge reports, Amazon effectively announced a new four-strong Kindle e-reader range this morning, offering a Spanish-language announcement and US pricing over on its newsroom. However, a few hours later, that link was redirected, indicating that someone at Amazon had pulled the trigger a little early.

The internet, of course, never forgets, and the original piece is right there in the archives. Most interesting of all is Amazon’s first ever colour e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. This is “designed to offer a rich and paper-like colour”, and it also features a waterproof design and eight-week battery life.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition will cost $279.99, and will be available from October 30.

Amazon is a little behind on this, what with the likes of Kobo and Onyx having already contributed a range of colour e-reader options. We’ll be interested to see if it can offering anything new and better.

Amazon also kind-of-announced a new Kindle Scribe for note taking, with a snazzy new white-edged finish and a more paper-like writing experience thanks to the new Premium Pencil with its soft-tip eraser. Talking of writing, a new Active Canvas feature will rearrange your notes around the text, even if you write directly on top of it. AI book summaries are also included. It’ll go on sale from December 4th at $399.99.

There’s also a new speedier and thinner Kindle Paperwhite with a larger 7-inch display. The Paperwhite is available from today for $159.99, or $199.99 if you want the Signature Edition with its 32GB of storage, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light.

Then there’s the new brighter stock Kindle we reported on earlier, which will cost $109.99 when it goes on sale at some point today.

We’ll doubtless be back a little later with the actual announcement and a few more details.